‘Get the Belt So We Can Start Choking You’: Video Shows Shocking Takedown of Florida Doctor Accused of Orchestrating Sick Online Torture of Children That Drove 13-Year-Old to Her Death

Investigators initially thought a 13-year-old girl, found hanging from a shower head more than three years ago with a dog leash tied around her neck, died accidentally.

But authorities now believe she was following the instructions of a longtime Florida physician she met online. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday the victim was one of 10 minor girls targeted by 59-year-old George Leedy, a palliative care doctor from St. Petersburg.

“He hid behind the cloak of anonymity by either lying about his identity or using a black screen while engaging in video calls with the minor victims,” the DOJ alleges in a press release.

Body camera video shows moment cops arrested George Leedy in Holly Springs, Georgia. (Photo:YouTube screenshot/FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

“Everything that Leedy instructed these minor victims to do was either physically or mentally detrimental to the minor victims,” the release continues.”He had absolutely no regard for their safety and took advantage of children more than half his age to gratify himself.”

An indictment was handed down on Dec. 26 detailing the charges against Leedy, which include three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and two counts of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, which marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children.

He was arrested in Holly Springs, Georgia, one week prior following an investigation by several local police agencies and the FBI. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

“Leedy directed the three minor victims named in the indictment, along with approximately seven additional minor victims, to produce child pornography while on video calls with him to satisfy his own sexual deviant interest in children,” prosecutors said in a motion to hold Leedy as he awaits trial. “The conversations continually revolved around his control over the minor victim, commenting on how ‘obedient’ they are and asking at least one minor victim to refer to him as ‘my Lord.’”

In a Dec. 17 pretrial motion, prosecutors called Leedy “an extreme danger to minors,” arguing his release from custody would compromise community safety. The evidence against him is “extremely strong,” they said as they detailed his alleged obsession with sexually exploiting minors and getting them to hurt themselves.

The 13-year-old victim, who died in November 2021, recorded her hanging “in a manner consistent with instructions Leedy had previously provided her,” the DOJ states. Hiding behind the username “maximumuncle#9112,” Leedy would groom the unsuspecting girls, instructing them to cut, choke, and hang themselves and then send him the lurid images.

One 13-year-old girl was ordered to “use a blade to cut her breasts” and choke herself. He told another to engage in “daily hangings,” prosecutors said.

“Can ur life be full with cutting your boobs and tummy for daddy, not eating and puking for daddy,” Leedy allegedly messaged the underage teen.

“Go get the belt so we can start choking u,” he continued before asking, “Have u ever put the end of the belt over the top of your door, and then close the door?”

Investigators say they were able to confirm Leedy’s ownership of the account mostly through social media conversations.

“Minor victims have been interviewed, identified themselves within conversations, and confirmed the horrific acts Leedy instructed them to do,” the DOJ alleges. “Leedy very clearly engaged in this predatory behavior with approximately ten minor victims across the country.”

Leedy has been practicing medicine in Florida since January 1991, specializing in hospice and palliative care, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Former employee Deborah Kuhlman, a social worker, said her ex-boss was charismatic and well-liked.

“I texted one of my friends and I said ‘I feel like I’m questioning everything I thought I knew to be true’ and especially with a doctor, somebody that you trust that you would think had the high moral ethic compass,” Kuhlman said.

The defendant’s wife, Lynda Leedy, has served as Chief Administrative Officer of the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County for 10 years.

“While this news leaves us stunned and saddened for Ms. Leedy, her family, and any potential victims in this case, I have the utmost confidence in her ability to continue to carry out JWB’s mission of strengthening the lives of our county’s children and families,” JWB Chief Executive Officer Beth Houghton said in a statement.

Police body cam footage captured his reaction captured Leedy’s reaction when he was arrested about 25 miles north of Atlanta.

“I’m sorry. What’s going on?” Leedy is heard asking the officers. He insisted he was a victim of mistaken identity.

“I’m a physician,” he tells them as he’s being handcuffed.

Leedy’s medical license has been suspended by the Florida medical board.