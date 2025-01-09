Video Shows Moment White Patient Shamelessly Says ‘Sorry, I Don’t Listen to Black People’ In Front of Black Receptionist at Doctor’s Office In Indiana

A video posted to TikTok shows the moment a white patient unabashedly refused to speak to a receptionist at a doctor’s office because she was Black.

“I’m sorry, I don’t speak to Black people,” the patient is heard saying.

A video screenshot of a woman being confronted after expressing racist views at a doctor’s office. (Photo: TikTok/Abigail.laine.04)

The clip records the moments the patient expressed those racist views in the waiting area of a clinic in Indiana to a white staff member or office manager while ignoring the Black receptionist in front of her.

After making the declaration, the office manager takes her aside to chide her rhetoric.

“We don’t accept that kind of talk here,” the employee says to the woman.

“Oh, well, I need to be seen by my doctor,” the patient responds, dismissing the employee’s complaint.

“Who is your doctor?” the employee asks.

“Bridget,” the woman replies.

The patient and clinic employee take their conversation out of earshot of other patients and staff members, so it’s difficult to hear the rest of their exchange.

The patient recording the video then switches the camera to the front-facing view to show her shocked expression.

Even though the racist patient is heard spouting her refusal to “listen to Black people” the one time, the woman behind the camera noted that she voiced that bigoted view multiple times in the office. Once she heard the patient call the receptionist the N-word, that’s when she began recording the interaction.

The racist patient was reportedly escorted out of the office but returned a short time later.

It’s unclear what ramifications, if any, she faced for the hateful speech, but several viewers believe she should be dismissed from the practice and never be allowed back as a patient.

“She should be discharged from the practice,” one TikTok user wrote.

“That receptionist has another level of patience,” someone else said.

“This is a good thing! Her dr (doctor) will probably drop her as a patient and now that world can see how s***ty she is,” another comment read. “I love when racists show the world who they are!”