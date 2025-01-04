‘He Doesn’t Looks Healthy Tho’: Ving Rhames’ Second Appearance In Weeks Has Fans Concerned About His Unrecognizable Appearance

Actor Ving Rhames has sparked concern among fans following his second public outing in weeks as fans continue talking about his noticeable change in appearance.

The longtime muscle man seen in movies like “Pulp Fiction” and “Upper Cut” has many pointing out his “disoriented” look, leaving some further concerned.

The 65-year-old Golden Globe winner was recently spotted at 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live theater. He was just one of a slew of celebrities, including Amanda Bynes, Danielle Fishel, and DaBaby, that found their way backstage on different nights of its six-show run.

Fans continue to express concern about Ving Rhames health after spotting him at the 50 Cent concert in Vegas. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper was visibly excited about Rhames’ attendance at his residency show, taking to his Instagram to blast to his 33.8 million followers that he met the legend.

“Ving Rhames came to see me I’m done, this is crazy. Ok 1 more show Vegas and I’m out!” 50 Cent enthusiastically captioned the Jan. 3 post.

During their interaction, Rhames expressed his admiration for 50 Cent’s work, saying, “Wonderful show. I like ‘Power.’”

The rapper was equally complimentary, playfully referencing Rhames’ iconic role as Melvin in the 2001 hood classic “Baby Boy,” replying, “You like ‘Power?’ I like guns and butter.”

Rhames, who last saw Fif perform in Toronto about a decade ago, added, “The show was a good show, man.”

50 Cent warmly acknowledged as he left, saying, “Glad you made it out.”

The “Holiday Heart” actor’s pop-out at the concert comes just two weeks after fans first expressed concern when he appeared in an Instagram video promoting the Las Vegas Brushfire Barbershop. In the clip, Rhames wore gray jeans, a matching gray dashiki, and a hat, revealing his recent relocation to Las Vegas.

Although Rhames appeared groomed and polished in the video, some fans noticed what they perceived as significant changes in his physical appearance. This sparked speculation about possible health issues.

On social media, his latest outing at 50 Cent’s show has only intensified those concerns.

“Damnnnnn Vhing is aging… I’m not ready to see all these people grow old and go,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I hope he’s in good health.”

Some followers struggled to recognize him, with one user admitting, “I didn’t even recognize him,” while another added, “In my mind this n—ga was supposed to look like Melvin forever.”

Rhames’ transformation has feuled speculation about potential health issues has ranged from mental health struggles to more severe ailments.

Despite calls for common sense about aging, concerns about Rhames’ health persisted.

One user remarked, “He doesn’t look healthy tho.”

Another said, “Hope Ving is ok, was concerned after that barbershop vid.”

Actor Ving Rhames in 2001 vs. 2024. (Photos: @BabyBoy” Sony Pictures Home Entertainment; marcusjcarothers/Instagram)

Yet, others urged people to be kind and use common sense, “I don’t think people realized Ving was in his 40s during ‘Baby Boy’ and some of those other movies…lbs. Ving is damn near 70 years old now but still with the hip-hop culture and flyer than a lot of these young folks!”

This sentiment serves as a powerful reminder that aging is inevitable, even for Hollywood’s most beloved stars. Rhames, who has captivated audiences for decades, continues to show up for his community and celebrate the culture — a testament to his lasting impact.

In fact, fans kept referencing how he is chilling on a windfall of money from his voiceover work for Arby’s commercials. And some even think the Harlem native is still on his grind, reading into what he said to the entertainment mogul about his love for the hit shows he helms with his G-Unit films.

“Ving ain’t slick. He trying to get on one of them shows,” one fan wrote.

Maybe, if cast, that will shift the conversation to his skills and not how he looks.