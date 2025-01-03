‘That Was My Thing’: Magic Johnson Drops Bombshell About His Promiscuous Past During Early Days as a Laker In Resurfaced Clip

It’s no secret that Magic Johnson had a pretty promiscuous past.

The former NBA star has been married to his wife, Cookie Johnson, for over three decades. But a resurfaced clip of Johnson detailing his spontaneous and daring sexual affairs during his early NBA days is still leaving many viewers stunned.

Magic Johnson confesses to having affairs one year after tying the knot to wife Cookie in a resurfaced interview. (Photos by Bongarts/Getty Images; Barry King/Liaison)



For ABC “Primetime Live,” news anchor Chris Wallace sat down with Johnson in 1992 as he spoke about his bachelor lifestyle previous to contracting the HIV virus.

In the clip recently shared on OldSchoolHoops’ Instagram page, Wallace started by asking Johnson if he had “sex in an elevator” with women.

He said, “Yeah. Different women have different fantasies and you wanted to make sure they reached their fantasies. That was my thing.”

Wallace responded saying, “But I mean” you were Magic Johnson.” To which he responded, “That’s alright. You didn’t mind being a daredevil every now and then.”

“Sex in an office with people next door in the boardroom,” Wallace asked, pressing for more details.

“You know there’s always a look about a woman that you can tell something about to happen,” Johnson continued. “She gave me that look and I said, ‘Oh, uh-uh, not here. She said, ‘Yeah, here.’ Don’t have any panties on so let’s go.’ But you know that’s the first time I ever had sex and sweating at the same time. My eyes are over here not on the person I’m having sex with. Believe me.”

In the same interview, the former Los Angeles Lakers player revealed that he had once had sex with six women “at one time.”

Those listening to the clip that was posted were shocked.

One person said, “Amateur… ZERO discipline.”

Someone else wrote, “THIS IS COMPLETELY DIABOLICAL.”

Johnson’s confession drew comparisons to another former NBA star Wilt Chamberlain, who infamously claimed in his autobiography that he’d slept with 20,000 woman.

“The most suggestive and erotic Nickname EVER, “Magic Johnson” Coming in a close second is Wilt Chamberlain as “The Big Dipper,” a third person joked.

Fans who hadn’t seen the clip before were baffled not only at the details that Johnson revealed, also noticed his beaming face while discussing his erotic rendezvous despite the fact that he was married at the time of the interview.

“Magic was always smiling for good reasons LOL, Magic got more panties than Victoria Secret,” said one person while another added, “Bro was married talking like this.”

Two final observers added, “He was outta control and it almost caused him his life” and “Cookie smacked sh-t out of him for this one.”

Johnson briefly quit the NBA after revealing his diagnosis but returned later in 1996 to announce his official retirement.

Today, he and his wife Cookie Johnson have been married for 33 years. They had only been married for two months when Johnson announced his diagnosis to the world. The two had been together for a decade prior, dating on and off before tying the knot.

Cookie told Oprah Winfrey in a 2016 interview that she not only feared for herself when Johnson told her what was going on but she also feared for their unborn child. She said they cried and hugged each other for a while before Johnson told her that he would understand if she left him.

She said, “I just kind of slapped him and said ‘Are you kidding, No. I love you, we’re going to figure this thing out. We’re going to figure this thing out together.”

“I never thought once that I didn’t want to be with him and I didn’t want to love him. And I didn’t want to stay married. Never once did I think that,” she later added. Cookie revealed that after getting tested she waited 12 days to see if she had contracted the virus as well.

Johson’s wife learned that she tested negative and so did their first child as well. Their son, E.J., was born in 1992 and two years later they adopted a daughter, Elisa, when she was just 3 days old. Magic has another son, Andre, 43, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell.