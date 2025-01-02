‘Grandaddy Trying to Keep It Together’: Internet Can’t Get Over Viral Video of Woman Surprising Her Grandparents with Trip to Paris As Her First ‘Big Purchase’ Following School

A viral video of a woman surprising her beloved grandparents with a surprise trip to Paris is melting hearts all over social media.

Brianna Cry posted the heartfelt gifting on her TikTok page.

In the first part of the video, she hands her grandparents a card with a loving message calling them her “favorite people in the world,” which draws tears from her grandfather.

Grandparents receive the surprise of a lifetime. (Credit: Brianna.Cry Tiktok video screengrab)

Then comes the big gift — three tickets to Paris, France, with a full itinerary for their overseas voyage.

“Oh my God!” Brianna’s grandmother cries out in tearful surprise.

Her grandmother then holds up the tickets with the itinerary and shows them to other people announcing, “A trip to Paris,” which draws emotional reactions.

“I’ve actually been planning this for a while now,” Brianna told People. “After high school, I went through four years of undergrad and immediately following, three years of professional school. So I’ve never had a real income until now. My grandparents have done so much for me over the years and I knew when I began working that my first big purchase would be for them.”

Cry told People that the gift was a show of love and gratitude to the people who raised her.

“My grandparents actually adopted me when I was younger and since then they have made so many sacrifices and have done everything they possibly could to set me up for success,” she states, adding, “For that, I am forever grateful.”

She shared that her grandmother consistently expressed wishes to visit the City of Lights in 2026, so the surprise trip came right on time.

“Just the night before I surprised them, she was telling me how she was going to start planning a trip to Paris for 2026,” Cry revealed. “But little did she know!”

She said the itinerary includes visits to the Louvre, the Palace of Versailles, the Palais Garnier opera house, as well as a ballet performance.

“I am beyond blessed and grateful to them for providing me with the love, support, education and experiences that can even allow for me to give back in this way,” Cry remarked. “I am so excited for this trip and I know it’ll be the best one yet because I get to spend it with them,” she continues.

Heartfelt reactions to the gift poured in on Cry’s TikTok.

“The fact that grandpa was already bawling over just the card speaks volumes. They love you so much. What a beautiful family,” one person commented.

Another added, “Granddaddy trying to keep it together 🥹 They both seem SO sweet!!”

“You should be so proud! Rich in LOVE! Have the best time in Paris!!” someone else wrote.