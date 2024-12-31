From O.J. Simpson to Quincy Jones: A Look Back at Some of the Influential Figures Who Died In 2024

Three decades ago, O.J. Simpson — the charismatic football star-turned-actor—was acquitted in the brutal slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The not-guilty verdict, following the “trial of the century,” made Simpson an instant pariah and one of the most polarizing figures in America — celebrated for his Hall of Fame career, but villainized for his alleged spousal abuse and suspected role in two murders. For the rest of his life, Simpson found himself vexed by constant scrutiny over the killings, ultimately derailing his career in acting and broadcasting.

O.J. Simpson during 2005 MTV VMA – Ocean Drive Magazine’s Music05 party hosted by Jamie Foxx at Loews Hotel in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

A wrongful death lawsuit in 1997 resulted in a $33.5 million civil damages ruling against Simpson, forcing him to relinquish his most prized possessions, including the 1968 Heisman Trophy, to compensate the survivors, while leaving his fortune and legacy in ruins.

Over the years, Simpson’s unapologetic stance and casual denials left the victims’ families desperate for closure, while his death on April 10 reawakened the raw emotions that many Americans felt when the trial ended in a shocking verdict, with the passage of time doing little to diminish the strong opinions surrounding the case. Simpson, who was 76, was just one of many noteworthy people who passed away in 2024.

Other notables who died include:

Greg Gumbel, one of the most recognized faces in sports broadcasting, whose five-decade career included roles as an anchor and commentator with CBS Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, and “The NFL Today,” along with extensive coverage of Super Bowls and the Olympics, died Dec. 28 at the age of 78.

Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer, composer, and songwriter known for his timeless and monumental works with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, died Nov. 3 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 91.

Quincy Jones landed in hot water with the children of Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

John Amos, the beloved actor whose role as James Evans Sr., the father figure on the 1970s hit sitcom “Good Times,” made him a national treasure before starring in countless movie roles, died Aug. 21 of congestive heart failure. He was 84.

James Earl Jones, a prolific stage and film actor, most remembered for his commanding voice that brought the terrifying character Darth Vader to life in “Star Wars” died Sept. 9 at his home in Dutchess County, N.Y. He was 93.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, known as the “Man of Steal,” who was widely regarded as baseball’s greatest leadoff hitter and the MLB’s all-time leader in stolen bases, leadoff home runs, and runs scored, died Dec. 20 at the age of 65.

Disney influencer Dominique “Domo” Brown died Dec. 5 after experiencing a medical emergency during a Los Angeles event hosted by pop culture merchandise retailer BoxLunch. She was 34.

Tony Todd, the acclaimed actor best known for his iconic role as the hook-wielding ghost in the “Candyman” horror franchise, died Nov. 6 at his home in Marina Del Rey, Calif. He was 69.

Dikembe Mutombo, who played five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks between 1996-2001, and led the team to back-to-back 50-win seasons between 1996-98, died Sept. 30 from brain cancer. He was 58.

Following a medical emergency during a concert, Fatman Scoop, the popular rapper and hype man whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, died Aug. 30 of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was 56.

Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last surviving member of the iconic Motown group the Four Tops, renowned for hits like “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” and “Standing in the Shadows of Love,” died July 22 at age 88.

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, the iconic group behind 1970s hits like “ABC” and “I’ll Be There,” passed away on Sept. 15 at age 70.

Frankie Beverly, the legendary lead singer of the band Maze, whose soulful ballad “Before I Let Go” became an enduring classic, died Sept. 10 at the age of 77.

Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper best known for his 2013 breakout hit “Type of Way,” died Sept. 5 of an accidental drug overdose. He was 34.

Ella Jenkins, renowned as “the first lady of children’s music,” passed away Nov. 9 at age 100. Known for songs like “You’ll Sing A Song and I’ll Sing A Song,” Jenkins recorded 39 albums over a nearly 70-year career with Smithsonian Folkways.

Betty A. Bridges, an actress and director known for her roles on “Good Times” and “ER,” as well as the mother of “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges, died Aug. 27. She was 83.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas died at 74 after years of battling pancreatic cancer. A Yale and UVA Law graduate, she served in Congress from 1995 until her death on July 19, championing civil rights, women’s rights, and racial justice.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said she boarded the United Airlines flight via the normal process and didn’t request any special treatment.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Dexter Scott King, the second son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who dedicated much of his life to shepherding the civil rights legacy of his parents, passed away Jan. 22 at age 62.

HIV activist and motivational speaker Hydeia Broadbent died Feb. 21 after living with AIDS since birth. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS. She was 39.

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays, an outspoken voice during the city’s notorious water crisis, passed away at the age of 65.

Janice Burgess, a TV executive for Nickelodeon and creator of the award-winning kids’ show ‘Backyardigans,’ died March 2 at the age of 72. She was known for multiple hit shows and oversaw the production of “Blue’s Clues” and “Little Bill.”

Louis Gossett Jr., who became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foly in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” died March 29. He was 87.

Rev. William “Bill” Lawson, a prominent pastor and civil rights leader who worked with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to desegregate Houston, died May 14 at age 95.

Willie Mays, one of baseball’s greatest players known as “the Say Hey Kid,” who spent 23 seasons in the majors as a center fielder and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1979, died June 18 at age 93.

Actor Bill Cobbs died June 26 at age 90. Cobbs spent more than 50 years as an actor, and appeared on the silver screen more than 120 times, including films like “The Bodyguard”, “The Sopranos”, “Night at the Museum”, “Trading Places”, and “New Jack City.”