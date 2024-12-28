‘Let Em All Out!’: Joe Biden Grants Clemency to Former BMF Drug Lord Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory as Supporters Rally for Big Meech’s Freedom

Former drug dealer Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, 54, was among the nearly 1,500 Americans President Joe Biden granted clemency in the final days of his time in the White House.

Southwest T, along with his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, founded the nationwide criminal enterprise known as the Black Family Mafia in the 1980s.

In 2005, both Detroit-bred Flenory brothers were arrested by federal agents for running an illegal narcotic empire that supposedly stretched from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Both Terry and Demetrius were eventually convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2008. They were sentenced to 30 years in prison, respectively.

Former drug kingpin Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (R) of the Black Family Mafia received clemency from President Joe Biden (C) and fans want the same fate for his brother and partner, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (R). (Photos: @bmfbigmeech/Instagram; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; @southwest263/Instagram)

Terry was given a compassionate release in May 2020 due to his ailing health amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. He was assigned to home confinement.

Meanwhile, Big Meech is finishing his federal sentence at a Miami halfway house in October after a judge shortened his sentence by nearly three years. His projected release date is Jan. 27, 2026.

“It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point. Never once acted in my own ability nor doing anything to anyone to help myself. So the gloves are off,” Terry captioned an Instagram post.

However, Biden’s largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history did not include Big Meech. People online reacted to the Democratic politician offering Terry a “second chance” but not his older sibling.

“Don’t forget Big Meech, Joe,” someone commented on the OnSite Instagram page. Another person in the comment section wrote, “That’s right Joe… let ’em all out.”

The president did earn praise from some commenters. For instance, a Biden supporter posted, “This man is trying his best and y’all ain’t never satisfied!”

A like-minded Instagram user added, “Joe out here doing the Lord’s work before he leaves.” Another critic commented, “Let me find out Joe be watching BMF.”

Biden’s four-year run as the commander-in-chief will come to an end on Jan 20, 2025, when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office for a second, non-consecutive term.

The announcement of clemency for 1,500 individuals and pardons for 39 individuals, including a pardon for Joe’s son Hunter Biden, will be some of his last major actions as president.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Joe said in a Dec. 12-dated statement.

He continued, “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation.”

The Flenory brothers gained recognition with the millennial generation as the “BMF” television series grew. Rapper-turned-mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson produces the program for the Starz cable network.

Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., portrays his father. “Grown-ish” star Da’Vinchi plays Terry. The cast also included Russell Hornsby, Aajiona Alexus, Michole Briana White, brothers Wood and Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, Kash Doll, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Lil Zane.

“BMF” premiered on Sept. 26, 2021. Season 3 of the crime drama wrapped up on May 10, 2024. A Deadline report revealed that Starz renewed the show for a fourth season.

Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz stated, “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”