Barack and Michelle Obama Spark Outrage Over ‘Weird and Creepy’ Holiday Family Photo Posing Alongside Young Elves

A decade-old Christmas photo former President Barack Obama shared to send some Christmas cheer to his 130.9 million followers on X has ignited an unexpected social media firestorm. Trolls are calling the festive image featuring children dressed as elves “weird and creepy,” while supporters rush to defend the former first family and maintain the picture is candy cane sweet and as harmless as a snowman.

The photograph, originally taken in 2013 but recently reshared on X, shows the Obama family — including the former president, first lady Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha — surrounded by young children wearing elf costumes.

The post quickly accumulated thousands of interactions, spawning both criticism and passionate defense.

“This is a very weird picture. Also it’s an old pic. Don’t you have a current family picture?” asked an X user.

“Creepiest Christmas card of the year. Those poor kids. God help them,” said another.

“Who are these kids and why are you posting pictures with them dressed as elf’s? Weird and creepy,” questioned a third X user, prompting swift backlash from others who provided crucial context about the image’s origin.

They were patients at a children's hospital who were delivering presents to other kids. This was before filming the '13 Christmas in Washington benefit concert. — Terri Clark🖊🐢 (@T3rriClark) December 26, 2024

Defenders explained that the children were patients from a children’s hospital during a special holiday visit during his administration.

“They were patients at a children’s hospital who were delivering presents to other kids. This was before filming the ’13 Christmas in Washington benefit concert,” one person tweeted, giving some historical context to the picture.

“What a nasty minded creature you must be,” another Obama supporter fired back.

When someone tried to say the Obamas were using the children for a political photo-op, one person quipped, “Oh, please. It’s an adorable, albeit outdated, pic. Reminds me of the Christmas pageants kids used to put on. Don’t be such a Scrooge.”

A deeper dive into Getty Images archives reveals that the retweeted 2013 picture (that was also retweeted out in 2017) wasn’t a one-off event with children posing as elves in the Obama holiday pictures, Buzzfeed discovered.

Similar photos exist from 2009, 2010, and 2011, showing America’s first Black first family’s consistent participation in holiday traditions with young volunteers. During their White House years, the couple regularly engaged in seasonal celebrations, including annual Christmas videos that emphasized messages of unity and compassion.

This pic is from…2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3Ua8E0NVSP — TEQUILAMOCKINGBIRD (@tequilaskye84) December 25, 2024

In their 2015 holiday address, according to his archives, President Obama spoke about values he saw as synonymous with the Christmas spirit.

“Treating one another with love and compassion,” the Harvard graduate said. “Caring for those on society’s margins.” He urged Americans to view their lives through that lens.

The president continued, “That’s the spirit that binds us together. Not just as Christians, but as Americans of all faiths. It’s what the holidays are about: coming together as one American family to celebrate our blessings and the values we hold dear.”

While the Obamas are hip in most people’s standards, the couple is in their 60s, and many wonder if they are held to the same standards as others when it comes down to updating images on social media. But then … would that even work?

In this age of internet trolling, anything, including a once straightforward photo op celebrating children’s hospital charity work and intended to share Christmas joy, has become a talking point for critics and defenders alike.