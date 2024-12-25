‘This Sh-t Will Never Feel Right’: Pennsylvania Police Silent on Why White 16-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Shot Friend In the Head; Black Teen’s Mother Alleges Jealousy In Facebook Posts

Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of shooting his friend in the head, killing the teen.

Darell Love’s mother, Veronica Arrington, said she heard a loud bang last Wednesday around 10 p.m. Her son walked into her room, bleeding profusely, telling her his friend, Eric Krassman Jr., had shot him. The 16-year-old wouldn’t speak again; he died after being transported to a local hospital.

Darell Love (right) was alleged shot by “longtime” friend in his home. (Credit: GoFundMe/Beaver Police Facebook)

Krassman dropped the semiautomatic gun and fled the home, remaining at large until Monday morning. Police announced the arrest on Facebook but have offered few details.

The suspect will be charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He’s expected back in court on Dec. 31. Besides the victim, witnesses at the scene also identified Krassman as the gunman, seeing him leave the residence, according to police.

Why it happened remains a mystery. The two boys were longtime friends, Love’s family confirmed.

Arrington has made some damning allegations on her personal Facebook page. She refutes CBS’s claims about her son’s dying declaration.

“And cbs news f**king lied I don’t know where they got there info from my son couldn’t talk and everything else bout that story was jst wrong thank you wpxi channel 11 bc your story was not bs and actually genuine.”

In one post with two videos of her son, she appears to be addressing her son’s killer.

“We got you baby like this shit will never feel right but I still need to know why jealousy is a mfker my baby was better then you in every way 💪🏽 he did not deserve this.”

In another, she accuses ambulance service of not getting her son to the hospital sooner.

“And beaver county ambulance y’all know your dead a** wrong for taken that long to get my son out of here and whoever canceled for air flight due to weather bc wasn’t no f**king weather hope karma gets you .you should have never drove my son hour away for gunshot wound I blame y’all ffor not doing your f**king job.”

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with Darell’s funeral costs. A little more than $12,000 had been raised as of Christmas Eve morning.

In the page’s description his sister wrote, “Darell Love unexpectedly passed away due to gun violence. Someone who he thought was his friend took his life from him.”

“Darell was only 16 years old, a sophomore in high school,” she continued.” “He was the sweetest soul you would ever meet, always smiling and so respectful. He definitely knew how to make a room light up with his jokes or his laugh. He loved everyone and was loved by everyone. We’re so sad and heartbroken by this thoughtless act against my brother.”

Love’s friend, Jhzmier Haynes, said she still can’t believe what happened.

“I didn’t think it was real. I woke up hoping that it wasn’t real and I woke up and saw that he died and I was just hysterical all morning,” she told CBS News. “If you were down he’d bring you up and that’s just the type of person he was. He was really kind-hearted and everything.”

The Big Beaver Falls Area School District released a statement confirming the victim was 10th grader Darell Love, “a beloved member of our Beaver Falls High School family whose big smile and vibrant presence left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.”

“The loss is deeply felt by our students, staff, and families, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences and stand ready to support them in any way we can.”

On the Washington Funeral Home Facebook page one commenter posted a tribute to Darell revealing how excited he was that Christmas was just around the corner. He enjoyed basketball and music and planned to become a welder.

“His family was everything to him, and he looked forward to Christmas and the family get-togethers,” the tribute read. “The holidays were times when the family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and all relatives from afar would get together to celebrate. It was the time of the year that Darell looked forward to. We know he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for his young and spontaneous spirit.”