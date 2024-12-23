‘I Didn’t Want to Remove Myself from Elphaba’: Cynthia Erivo’s Micro-Braided Wig In ‘Wicked’ Was a Nod to Black Woman After Years of Catering to European Hairstyles

British actress Cynthia Erivo was incredibly intentional when she transformed the look of Elphaba, the character she plays in the feature film adaptation of “Wicked.”

The pint size alto, who did all of her own stunts while belting out her songs, chose to wear microbraids to represent her African heritage as a hairstyle for the movie.

This decision, she believed, would not only look good on screen but honor Black women, while challenging traditional stage representations.

UK actress Cynthia Erivo made the decision to wear microbraids while filming “Wicked” to represent other Black women. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)



Historically, actresses on Broadway who played Elphaba, portrayed the Gregory Maguire-created character with long, black, and wavy hair. Erivo wanted to change that.

“I asked if we could reimagine that hair as micro braids because I knew you’d still have the movement, and you could still have the length, but there was a texture that was slightly different to what you would normally see on stage, and it was a direct connection between me as a Black woman and Elphaba as a green lady,” Erivo explained to the Jasmine Brand during the film’s press junket.

When the outlet posted the Tony Award winner’s remarks, many of its 859K followers chimed in.

A fan wrote, “I admire the improvising. Her hair looked fabulous! @cynthiaerivo.”

“Im glad she did it put a spin on the look plus she looks good green,” one person said.

“Loved it, I was like who doing the full micro braid bust down in Oz,” another person said, as someone else made the distinction that her hair was actually “micro-minis.”

Some of the comments seemed to bash her comments, saying the actress unnecessarily racialized the character, but that was dismissed by some of her fans.

“And the YT are lowkey mad that she’s a proud black woman that continues to liken Elphaba’s life with her real-world experiences,” someone quipped, adding, “Cynthia is black, TF!!!!”

Another said, “Thats was a mean braided wig idc what yall say!!!!!”

The “Harriet” star insisted on being green on set and working closely with makeup designer Frances Hannon to find a shade that complemented her natural beauty. Even her nails told a story, becoming darker and longer as Elphaba’s powers grew stronger.

By choosing micro braids, Erivo did more than style a character’s hair. She created a powerful statement about representation, allowing Black women to see themselves reflected in an iconic role that has traditionally been portrayed through a narrow lens.

“One of the first things I asked about was her hair because I didn’t want to remove myself from Elphaba. I wanted to connect the two, and so the braids became a nod to what was underneath the green as well,” she stated during a sit-down interview with Variety in November.

As for the nails, Erivo said the inspiration came from Margaret Hamilton to make a nostalgic connection with viewers who once used to get their nails done with a grandmother as she once did.

Even the set’s costume design team fully supported her vision.

Hair and wig stylist Sim Camps said the Ozdust Ballroom scene became a crucial moment of visual storytelling, and Erivo’s decision to rock the braids was an important addition. When Elphaba’s hair is first shown loose, it symbolizes her growing strength and vulnerability.

“The raw, authentic emotion that filled the room touched everyone present. Cynthia and I spent time shaping her look to reflect Elphaba’s journey — strength and vulnerability woven together in a Celtic knot design,” Camps began in an Instagram post. “Her loose hair symbolized Elphaba beginning to let down her guard, revealing a softer side.”

In an interview with Variety, Paul Tazewell, the film’s costume designer, stated that he understood the deeper meaning behind Erivo’s choice. He recognized Elphaba as “a young woman who was marginalized because of the color of her skin” — a narrative that resonated deeply with the actress’ approach to the character.

Erivo’s involvement went beyond hairstyling. She was instrumental in crafting Elphaba’s entire look, including her makeup and costume.

“The green never changed,” Hannon told the outlet. “But the strength of her lips, her eyes and the nails do. And that came from Cynthia.”

Ultimately, Erivo’s approach to Elphaba was about more than just playing a character. It was about reimagining a well-known story and creating space for new perspectives, all through the powerful medium of visual storytelling.

This attention to detail paid off. “Wicked” has been a massive success, earning over $525 million in theaters worldwide, with fans praising the bold artistic choices that bring depth to Elphaba’s character, according to Box Office Mojo.