‘Thought It Was Going to be a Nice Princess Movie’: TikTok Mom Issues ‘Wicked’ Warning to Parents After Claims the Film’s ‘Witchcraft’ Caused Her 12-Year-Old to Try Flying From the Roof on a Broom

A mother on TikTok has controversially issued a warning to other parents that “Wicked” is not a family movie like its closely related and popular predecessor, “The Wizard of Oz.”

The new film, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, respectively, as Glinda (the good witch) and Elphaba (the wicked witch), hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 22.

But according to content creator Sammyopamp, who claims she attended a premiere for the film with her children, the work of fiction left the youngsters bewitched in the worst of ways.

“I feel very lied to and tricked into doing this. I thought because my kids are super fans of Ariana Grande and she wears pink in the movie, I thought it was going to be a nice princess movie. Instead, it was full of witchcraft, dark magic. I could just feel this heavy presence and energy the whole time,” said the said.

TikTok mom tricks followers with satirical claims that dark magic in “Wicked” led her 12-year-old to fall off the roof while trying to fly on a broom. (Photos: Sammyopamp/TikTok; @arianagrande/Instagram)

The mother continued to explain the lasting effects the movie had on her kids by stating they “got home and they all were trying to cast spells” and that “now they believe in magic. Now they believe in the darkness of Hell.”

Sammyopamp noted, “My 12-year-old fell off the roof trying to fly on a broom.” To turn things around, she shared her plan to lean on religion and her savior, “their father baby daddy Jesus,” a week off from school, and receive prayer from their church’s “deliverance team.”

Her parting advice to other moms was to stay home and protect their babies from “Wicked” until after Jan. 5, when it will presumably be safer to view.

On Instagram, one person commented, “I was trying to cast spells after watching Harry Potter this is normal like girl leave them kids alone.”

But in the comments of Sammy’s TikTok video, some picked on the satirical story. One follower asked, “Have you seen the play? Wicked is not a kids movie,” seemingly placing the onus back on her. A third person’s reaction read, “This has got to be a joke.” And it was.

The “Wicked” commentary was one of several satirical posts that Sammy has shared with her more than 21,000 followers. She addressed the outraged reactions to her fretful warning in a separate post.

She first shared that she grew up in a multigenerational Evangelical extremist family and was not allowed to watch the whimsical films of childhood that many love, Disney flicks included.

“Honestly, I have a lot of fun making skits and satire videos,” she said. “If that’s not your cup of tea, there’s so many other people on TikTok that you could enjoy. … If you enjoy a harmless laugh, stay a while.”

The Jon M. Chu adaptation of the “Wicked” Broadway product grossed over $100 million its opening weekend.