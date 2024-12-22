‘Talked About Murder As If It Was Like Making a Sandwich’: Judge Said Sociopathic Child Attacker Showed a ‘Level of Glee and Pride’ on Cellphone Video of 64-Year-Old Man’s Beating Death In D.C.

The youngest of five girls who were charged in the brutal beating death of a 64-year-old man will spend several years in prison until she’s an adult, a judge ruled.

The 13-year-old girl, who was 12 at the time of the attack last year, pleaded guilty to the assault charge she faced for the death of Reggie Brown. A judge sentenced her to serve time in a detention facility until she turns 20.

Authorities found Reggie Brown’s body in an alley on Oct. 17, 2023. A medical examiner concluded that Brown, a physically disabled man with cancer and lupus who lived in northwest Washington, D.C., died from blunt force trauma to the head, which resulted in a brain bleed. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Reggie Brown was beaten to death by a group of girls on Oct. 17, 2023, in Northwest D.C. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/NBC4 Washington)

Several months after his death, police announced that five girls, all between the ages of 12 and 15, chased Brown into an alley, where they beat, punched, and stomped him to death.

In March, police arrested a 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls. The arrests of the 14-year-old and 15-year-old involved in the attack happened in July. All five were charged with second-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Brown’s death.

During the youngest girl’s sentencing, the prosecution stated that despite being the youngest culprit, she was one of the group’s ringleaders and was the first to chase after Brown when he tried to run from his assailants.

A prosecutor stated the child grabbed Brown’s belt, yelled “belt to ass” as she whipped him repeatedly, and later kept the belt as she walked away from his body.

She also reportedly recorded a cellphone video of the attack that shows the girls mocking and taunting Brown as he began bleeding.

The judge presiding over the child’s sentencing remarked that the girl exhibited a “level of glee and pride” in the disturbing footage. After a prosecutor played a voice message the girl sent to a friend with a news article about Brown’s death, the judge said she “talked about murder as if it was like making a sandwich.”

During the hearing, the girl read off an apology to Brown’s family members present for her sentencing. One of Brown’s sisters said she left the courtroom before she began speaking.

“After listening to the voicemail of all the things she was saying about my brother and the way she took the belt and was … I couldn’t, I couldn’t listen anymore,” Brown’s sister later told reporters. “It just hurt my heart. For a 13-year-old girl to be able to celebrate like that, there’s no way I could sit in there and listen to that. I had to get up and leave.”

During her initial court appearance, the girl attacked a U.S. marshal and had to be removed from the courtroom on a stretcher. In the sentencing hearing, the judge said she’d “never seen anything like that before.”

According to WUSA9, she won’t face charges for that incident as part of her plea agreement.

Two of the child’s accomplices, who were 12 and 13 at the time of the attack, were found guilty in November of second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault.

The one who was 12 at the time of Brown’s murder was remanded to a youth rehabilitation facility until she turns 21, the maximum sentence she could have received. The 13-year-old will be sentenced later this month.

The oldest of the group, a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty and received three years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The fifth girl’s case has not yet been resolved. Her attorney asked that her case be severed from her co-conspirators’ cases, saying they needed more time to prepare.

According to the 15-year-old’s trial testimony, the girls had all been hanging out at a skate park in Silver Springs on the night of the attack and were looking for another activity. The teen proposed they “find someone to beat up … because we were bored.”

The girl told the court that they were walking through D.C.’s Brightwood neighborhood at 11 p.m. when they encountered a man already attacking Brown. The 15-year-old asked if they could join the beating, the man agreed, and all of the assailants began chasing Brown as he tried to escape.

Police say they are still looking for the adult male suspect. Brown’s family has shown up to court hearings consistently, searching for answers behind the attack and justice for the 64-year-old’s murder.

“We are pretty much satisfied,” Malda Brown, one of Brown’s older sisters, said after the guilty verdict for two of the girls in November. “But we also are going to not stop until we get justice from the guy who initiated this whole thing.”

