‘You’re Not Worthy: Atlanta-Area Woman Says PNC Bank Denied Her Promotion Because She’s a Black Single Mother

In her first year at PNC Bank, Brandie Falice, who was hired as an entry-level banker in 2018, received a promotion. She was on the fast track to management, surviving several PNC branch closures during COVID-19 to become an assistant bank manager in 2022, her fourth year on the job.

Next stop: Branch manager. Or so Falice thought.

In a discrimination lawsuit she filed against her former employer, Falice alleges she was discouraged from applying for a branch manager opening in Doraville, located on the outskirts of Atlanta because she was a bad demographic fit. The Doraville branch manager served mostly Hispanics and was seeking a Hispanic to fill the job, Falice said she was told by her regional manager. She didn’t interview but was ready to make her move in the fall of 2023 when there was an opening at the branch in Peachtree Corners, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

Brandie Falice has filed a lawsuit against PNC Bank. (Photos: LinkedIn, Getty Images0

But once again, she was told by the regional manager she didn’t fit the demographics of that branch’s mostly white clientele, that only 20 percent of the customers in Peachtree Corners were Black (that’s higher than the percentage of Black people in the United States). Moreover, as a single mother, she could not work weekend events, she said she was told.

“I felt discouraged, and I felt the time I spent with this company and my efforts to reach my goals in that space were shot down because of something that I love about myself,” she told Channel 2 Action News. “It does feel like you’re judged and it feels like you’re not worthy as other people.”

In her suit, Falice said she was encouraged to apply for the same position in Decatur, which has a majority Black customer base.

“It was very disrespectful, and I questioned my worth altogether because of that,” Falice said.

In the meantime, she complained internally about her experience applying for the branch manager position. Falice said she shared her concerns with her branch manager and another branch manager.

She was finally informed in January 2024 that she was not getting the Peachtree Corners job. One month later, she was “angrily confronted” by the regional manager who interviewed her for that position, telling Falice she had heard rumors of her dissatisfaction with the process.

Meanwhile, the person selected for the job Falice interviewed for suddenly stepped down. Falice said she inquired about the job again but was told the position would no longer be filled. Then, in April 2024, PNC hired a white male with no prior experience in the Atlanta market to lead the Peachtree Corners job. That goes against company policy, the lawsuit alleges, to fill managerial vacancies with candidates who have experience within that metropolitan market.

That same month, Falice resigned from PNC. She is seeking back pay and front pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress and mental anguish, as well as the cost of her attorney’s fees.

PNC denies Falice’s allegations, telling Channel 2, “We believe Ms. Falice was treated fairly and consistent with our company values, policies and practices. PNC does not tolerate discrimination or retaliation and we look forward to presenting the facts in court.”

Falice’s attorney, Artur Davis, said the bank needs to take accountability.

“How many young women of color are being denied opportunities for the same kinds of bias reasons used to hold Brandie Falice back,” Davis said.