‘Violent, Serial Liar, Deadbeat Dad’: Trump’s Herschel Walker Pick Sparks Wave of Criticism as His History of Wild Fabrications Goes Viral Again

Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, who graduated from the University of Georgia this week — some 40 years later than he had claimed while running for the U.S. Senate — received quite the present from Donald Trump.

“Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, announcing Walker’s nomination to be ambassador to the Bahamas. “Walker will “make Georgia, and our entire Nation, proud, because we know you will always put AMERICA FIRST!”

Former NFL running back and former Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker addresses the crowd at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at the Atrium Health Ampitheater on November 03, 2024 in Macon, Georgia. With only two days until the election, Trump is campaigning for re-election on Sunday in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

It’s a soft landing for Walker, who flamed out in an ill-fated run for the senate. The Republican nominee, endorsed by Trump, had a series of missteps. He was accused of lying about how many children he has, pressuring and paying women for abortions — despite running as “pro-life” — and graduating in the top 1 percent of his University of Georgia class.

Others on X, formerly Twitter, was equally baffled at Trump’s pick while recalling more of Walker’s “lies.”

“Herschel Walker lied about being an FBI agent & lied about being a police officer & lied about graduating from the University of GA & lied about how many kids he has & lied about paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion. So naturally Trump names him as Ambassador to the Bahamas,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Herschel Walker, violent, serial liar, deadbeat dad, who likely has brain damage per Newt Gingrich, hasn’t seen his youngest son since 2016 & didn’t raise any of his 4 kids by 4 moms was nominated to be ambassador to the Bahamas by Trump.”

It’s unclear why Trump chose Walker for the Bahamas post, though ambassadorships usually are reserved for influential friends or large campaign donors. Walker has no known ties to the island nation.

“A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports,” Trump continued in his Truth Social post.

Adding, “During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team.”

But memories of Walker’s almost comical Georgia senatorial run in 2022 — who could forget, “I’d rather be a werewolf than a vampire” — still linger.

“Herschel Walker finally finished his last online course last week at http://Degrees.com University to at last receive his “bachelor’s degree” so that he could be an Ambassador in the Bahamas. Yes, that’s how pathetic our nation is right now, and he isn’t in office. Godspeed Bahamas!” wrote @MakeTexasBlue22 on X.

X user @richard_tr89844 noted Trump’s lack of diversity among his second-term appointments. “Trumps quota for black men full now. Found the stupidest he could.”

The president-elect has named only one Black person, Scott Turner, also a former NFL player, to his Cabinet. Turner would be the sixth Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, leading one unnamed operative to grouse, “Why is every Black person given HUD?”

But count on Trump supporters to back whomever the president appoints because, well, that’s what they do.

Some even touted Walker’s nomination as proof the president is not racist.

“I don’t know where all the liberals are going to run to now this is the second black man he’s appointed in this cabinet.. but they’re still going to run with it and say he’s a racist,” wrote @AmericansRBack. “I think they feel like if they say it enough it’s going to be true or it’s going to happen.. seems like the liberal way but it just don’t ever work out.”

“Patriot Herschel Walker and our Commander in Chief have been friends 40 years, while the desperate corrupt tried to paint him as racist,” wrote @7LightsCouncil on X. ‘No one can stop what God has planned’ Isaiah 14:27.”

Walker and Trump’s relationship goes back to 1984, when the real estate magnate bought the New Jersey Generals, part of the ill-fated USFL. Hoping to leverage stars like Walker, who signed with the team in 1983 after capping his third decorated season at the University of Georgia with the Heisman award, the spring league ultimately failed when Trump pushed the other owners to move its games to the fall, in direct competition with the NFL.

The running back ultimately landed with the Dallas Cowboys and was part of a massive trade to the Minnesota Vikings that most football observers call the worst in NFL history.