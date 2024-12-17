‘Are You Stupid?’: Republican State Senator Roasted After Mistaking Star Wars Prop for Drone as Mysterious Flying Objects In New Jersey Spark Conspiracy Theories, Including an Alien Invasion

The drones over New Jersey have left many grasping for answers as they try to explain what has so far been unexplainable. If you’re part of the MAGA faithful, the mysterious aircraft have provided another opportunity to ridicule/fear the elderly/sinister President Joe Biden.

President-elect Donald Trump chimed in Monday, claiming the federal government knows where the drones originated.

“Something strange is going on,” he said. “Our military knows and our president knows and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” Trump added.

Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano signals to supporters chanting his name (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Conspiracy theories abound, and most are predictably absurd. Have you heard about Project Blue Beam? If you follow Roseanne Barr on X then you probably have. It posits that technology is being used to fool the public and fake an alien invasion to control the world.

Then there’s Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s insinuation that the drones are spraying chemicals. And who’s controlling the drones?

“The government is in control of the drones and refuses to tell the American people what is going on,” she posted on X. “It really is that bad.”

Speaking of dumb people in politics, Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano invited massive ridicule Tuesday when he posted, “It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones.” He illustrated the post with a screenshot of an aircraft retrieved from the water near Orange Beach that he claimed was one of the Jersey drones.

It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire… pic.twitter.com/qWqyH3dnkI — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) December 16, 2024

Instead, the “crashed drone” was actually a replica spaceship from the “Star Wars” movies. Nerds and progressives seized upon the mix-up. Even Trump operative Elon Musk’s X platform singled out the error in Mastriano’s post.

“Dunce-Like Senator Posts Photo of ‘Drone’ That’s Actually a TIE Fighter From ‘Star Wars,’” wrote Victor Tangerman on Futurism. “Many Bothans died to bring us this information, Senator.”

In his post, Mastriano claimed the drone invasion was further proof of Biden’s fecklessness, reminding readers of when a Chinese surveillance balloon “was allowed to fly over the entire continental United States before being shot down.”

“Such should be viewed as a threat to our nation and citizens and action is long overdue,” added Mastriano. “We have recourses and assets in our arsenal to get answers, but I suppose Ukraine is more important to the White House. January 20th can’t come soon enough.”

Yeah, but what about that Star Wars misidentification?

“MAGA lunatic republican Doug Mastriano shared an image of a prop from Star Wars to express his fake anger over drone sightings,” remarked X user Ricky Davila. “The dumbest people keep electing the dumbest most insane people to be in govt. Well done scumbags.”

“Why did you post a picture of a replica tie fighter? Are you stupid?” added X user MaceAhWindu.

In defense of Mastriano, not everyone is a “Star Wars” fan. Even those who’ve seen the films might not recognize the prop spacecraft right away.

But any benefit of the doubt was lost Tuesday when the Pennsylvania Republican, responding to the mockery, said he was only kidding.

“I posted a statement about the drones and used an obvious Star Wars prop as a meme,” wrote Mastriano, who lost a race for Pennsylvania governor in 2022 despite Donald Trump’s endorsement. “The Philadelphia Inquirer just called asking if I knew it was a prop. Hilarious. Modern day journalism.”