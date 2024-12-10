‘A N–er In a Woodpile’: Former Receptionist Who Was Told She ‘Wasn’t Dark Enough’ to be Offended By Racist Comments Wins Discrimination Lawsuit Against Luxurious Hotel

A former receptionist has won a race discrimination case against the parent company of The Harper Hotel in the UK after an employment tribunal ruled she was subjected to racist remarks and had her complaints dismissed or ignored.

Georgia Sylvester, who was hired at the hotel after it opened in May 2021, said she endured constant discrimination and racial slurs, including the use of the N-word, due to her mixed heritage.

Following the tribunal’s ruling last week, the boutique hotel, located in Norfolk in the east of England, pledged to take “immediate steps” to improve its workplace culture.

The Harper Hotel (Trip Advisory)

“At The Harper, we are committed to maintaining a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and fairness,” the company said in a statement. “We take the recent Employment Tribunal judgment regarding allegations of race discrimination and harassment extremely seriously. We understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it has had on all involved.”

The hotel said it would implement diversity training for all employees, review and enhance its internal policies, and improve its processes for employees to report grievances.

“While we recognise the Tribunal’s findings, we want to assure our employees, customers, and community that these allegations do not reflect the values we stand for as an organisation. We have always strived to create an environment where every team member feels valued and respected, regardless of their background.”

Sylvester, whose mother is white and whose father is Black, faced multiple racist comments from colleagues, including a remark that she “wasn’t dark enough” to be offended by such remarks.

Another incident occurred when a group of hotel guests was caught using drugs. The tribunal heard that a manager insinuated Sylvester was a drug user, allegedly saying, “All you lot are,” followed by, “All you Blacks are.”

Another report from an employee recalled the manager saying, “Your kind, you all do it, you Blacks.”

Although Sylvester raised concerns, her manager dismissed the issue, claiming the racist remarks were meant as a joke.

In March 2023, a disturbing incident reportedly involved a manager using the phrase “a n—r in a woodpile” to describe “a hidden problem lurking about to come out.”

Despite reports of tensions behind the scenes, the Harper Hotel is known for its luxurious offerings, featuring spacious rooms with elegant furnishings, fine dining, and personalized service. Guests also enjoy stunning panoramic views of the Norfolk countryside, making it a peaceful and picturesque retreat.

In her grievance, Sylvester claimed there was “institutionalised racism” within the business, which she argued was having a detrimental effect on her health.

“Think about how it could feel to be the only person in the company, affected by racial comments towards black people, be made to feel like you’re creating an unnecessary fuss when you report it, to be treated in a very cold manner, have your complaint rejected and then be expected to return to work alongside someone who has such vile views against your race and makes comments that attack what makes you you, not to mention your family members,” she wrote.

She resigned from her position in April 2023 due to the ongoing discrimination and mistreatment. A separate tribunal hearing will be held to determine the compensation she is entitled to.