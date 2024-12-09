‘Get Away from My Home!’: White Man Follows Black Mother and Daughter Home, Hurls N-Word and Refuses to Leave After She They Bypass Him In Traffic,Video Shows

Three things not to do when you’re a white motorist angry that two Black women passed you on the road in their vehicle:

1.) Follow them home

2.) Get out of your car and tell the homeowner whose driveway you’re blocking to “Shut the f–k up and listen.”

3.) Call the mother of the homeowner “an old N-word.”

A video screenshot of a man following two women home and clashing with them. (Photo: TikTok/Jazzylu12)

But an older white man driving a silver Mercedes did all three, in order, recently, subjecting himself to some well-deserved TikTok infamy.

The video, posted Nov. 25 from the account of @jazzyly12, starts with the man blocking the driveway where a car had turned in after passing his vehicle in a subdivision somewhere in Texas.

He claims the woman passed him as he backed out of his driveway onto the road where children were playing and cars were coming from both directions.

He did not report any car accidents or children being struck by passing vehicles.

The mother and daughter who were driving acknowledged they had passed him, “We did it, we did it because your slow ass was driving like a turtle.”

The man tells them they have violated the law by passing him on a public street, though clearly, there are no laws against such a thing unless in a no-passing zone.

But even if they passed him illegally, there are better ways to handle the situation.

When the driver of the car he followed advised him it wasn’t a good idea for a white man to do that to Black women, he objected.

“You guys made it racial,” he said, minutes before engaging in a back and forth with the mother, angry after the motorist got in her daughter’s face and yelled.

And that’s when he dropped the N-word, which understandably exacerbated tensions. The homeowner calls the police while the man remains standing outside his car, defiant.

The tension is somewhat alleviated by a passing ice cream truck.

“He’s confident police are going to take his side,” said one of the sisters.

“And they are,” the mother responds. “They are.”

The white man is incredulous that a Black person might think police are racist, too.

“You definitely showed you’re a racist,” said the mother, who then threatened to “kick your old ass. I’m not from Texas.”

“And she’s not your darlin’,” one of the sisters says. “Stop patronizing us.”

Viewers were overwhelmingly sympathethic to the Black family.

“It is a shame that this man, a white man, can follow women home and make them feel like they are in imminent danger, yet they can’t trust the police to do the right thing!” said one.

Another wondered how the situation would be viewed if the racial roles were reversed.

“If it was a black man that followed two white women home, this would’ve went so different,” the TikToker wrote.

Most were clamoring for closure, wanting to know what happened when the police arrived. No word so far.