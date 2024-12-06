‘Where’s Zion’s Comment?’: Zion Williamson Fans React to Shocking Report NBA Star Got Curved After Shooting His Shot at Viral Ring Girl

Zion Williamson has become the victim of yet another rumor surrounding his love life. A viral tweet wrongly claiming the New Orleans Pelicans player attempted to shoot his shot at Sydney Thomas went viral.

Thomas gained internet stardom after serving as a ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on Nov. 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On Dec 3, the blue check-marked NBACentel account on X uploaded an alleged screenshot from Thomas’ Instagram page. The image appeared to show Williams flirting with the social media influencer.

“Check you’re DM shorty,” read a false Instagram comment credited to Williamson. The tweet also included a fabricated response from Thomas that read, “Huh?? Who are you calling shorty? I’m good… enjoy ur recovery.”

NBA star Zion Williamson was falsely accused of leaving a flirtatious comment under viral sensation Sydney Thomas’ Instagram post. (Photo: zionwilliamson/Instagram; iamsydneythomas/Instagram)

According to Yahoo, the alleged Instagram exchange between Williamson and Thomas was completely forged. The outlet confirmed NBACentel is a parody X account of the more reputable NBACentral.

Zion taking his shot at Sydney Thomas 😭 pic.twitter.com/Tw8Wc77tNt — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) December 3, 2024

NBACentel managed to fool a lot of social media users. Deceived commenters flooded Thomas’ Instagram page to react to the inaccurate speculation that she curved the two-time NBA All-Star.

“Where’s Zion’s comment?” one person asked under the content creator’s photo carousel featuring pictures from her 21st birthday trip to Las Vegas. The commenter then acknowledged, “I guess it’s fake lol.”

Other people did not realize the rumors about Thomas and Williamson were bogus. For example, one person wrote, “Came here to see Zion’s comment. They cleaned up the murder scene.”

After someone asked if Zion deleted his supposed flirtatious remark, another person replied, “It’s fake bro, it never happened.” Plus, a Williamson supporter commented, “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #JusticeForZion.”

Despite the ring girl gossip being fake, Williamson’s private life has been blog fodder in the past. The former Duke University student is said to be dating a woman named Ahkeema.

Before becoming a content creator with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Ahkeema also worked as a real estate agent. She described herself as an “entrepreneur” in her bio.

Zion and Ahkeema reportedly began dating publicly in 2023. However, it is not clear when they first got together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Azira, in November 2023.

“Thank you God for blessing my family with an addition. We will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson,” Ahkeema expressed on Instagram.

According to Complex, shortly after Ahkeema revealed her pregnancy in June 2023, adult film star Moriah Mills claimed she has been secretly dating Williamson since 2020.

Mills also insisted the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft made her sign a nondisclosure agreement to keep their supposed relationship strictly confidential.

“Here’s some advice, Zion Williamson, since you wanna send your publicist to talk s— about me every other friggin’ week,” Mills said in a December 2023 TikTok video.

She continued, “How about you get on a treadmill, speed three, level 12, and maybe you’ll lose some weight. And go on it for like an hour, too. Second, how about you stop drinking sodas? Three, how about you practice doing three-pointers?”

The 33-year-old YouTuber ended the video by saying, “Everybody’s tired of seeing you do dunks all freakin’ day. Learn another move, it’s getting bored and tired. You’re tired and boring, just like you were in bed.”

Even though Williamson is not actually pursuing Thomas on Instagram — the oft-injured forward is struggling to get back on the court since being ruled out indefinitely on Nov. 9 with a strained left hamstring — the ring girl will likely see her name attached to more famous men in the future following her breakout moment in Texas.

“I still haven’t been able to fully wrap my head around it all,” Thomas explained to People in in an interview published this month. “Just the fact that I’ll go on Snapchat or something, and all the news stories have my face in front of them… It’s the weirdest mind game to me.”

Thomas recently announced she signed a deal with the sports division of Creative Artists Agency. The University of Alabama student broke the news on TikTok, where she has an additional 1 million followers.

The model revealed she broke up with her unknown boyfriend over the summer to have more time to herself. Since the international exposure from the Paul/Tyson bout, Thomas admitted an “overwhelming” number of people have swamped her direct messages on social media.

“There’s everything, anything from blue check marks to random people,” Thomas disclosed to People, adding that she gets “a lot of people trying to have a chance with me or trying to ask me on a date.”