‘I Gave It Back!’: Florida Woman Who Allegedly Snatched 3-year-old from Yard Tells Cops Why She Shouldn’t Be Arrested In Bodycam Video

A Florida woman who witnesses say tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy last month apparently believed because she didn’t get away with it, she shouldn’t be detained.

But 39-year-old Pamela Monsalve didn’t, as she told police, she gave “it” (the boy) back. She was stopped by good Samaritans who acted fast to save the child after seeing Monsalve allegedly reach over a fence, grab the boy and start to walk away in the Hallandale Beach community near Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 25.

She didn’t get far. Neighbors stopped Monsalve and questioned what she was doing. She placed the child on the ground, unharmed, and then continued walking. Police were called and found Monsalve nearby.

Pamela Monsalve explains to police what happened after she was accused of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old boy. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WSVN)

“Make sure you pay attention to your kids, your surroundings, make sure you know your neighbors and your neighbors know you,” Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Megan Jones told NBC 6. “This is an example of ‘know thy neighbor,’ and those neighbors were able to help prevent this child from being permanently taken,”

Monsalve offered a rambling, nonsensical explanation recorded on police bodycams.

“He was outside, he was naked, he was, like, with his shirt, and his … everything was naked,” she said. “And I asked for the people around to call police, and nobody would call police, and I told the little boy ‘Where’s your mom?’ and he said ‘no.’ “

“So where’s the little boy now?” asked an officer.

“I got the little boy, and everyone was like, ‘don’t get the little boy,’ and I’m like, ‘I gave it back to the mom,’” she continued. “I gave it back!”

But Monsalve could not seem to remember where she found the 3-year-old in the first place.

“Where’s the playground?” asked an officer.

“Near the … outside the … the … outside the … when the mom came out I gave it back,” she said.

Police weren’t buying it. Monsalve is being held without bond and charged with confining a child under 13 without the consent of a parent, NBC 6 reported. On Tuesday, prosecutors added a kidnapping charge.

“I can’t imagine what act can cause more extreme fear, distress,” said one prosecutor.