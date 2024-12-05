‘Anything to Say He Ain’t White’: NYPD Under Fire for Describing Suspect In UnitedHealthcare Murder as ‘Light-Skinned’ After Photos Reveal Smiling White Male Is Being Sought

People are expressing outrage over the vague way the NYPD chose to describe the skin color of the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a news conference on Dec. 4, New York’s Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told the public they are looking for a “light-skinned male…wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a very distinctive gray backpack.”

NYPD releases photos of suspect in death of UHC CEO. (Credit: NYPD Crimestoppers)

Surveillance footage released on the same day clearly shows the shooter is white, and now many are ripping into the NYPD for refusing to say that word. Though the suspect is wearing a pulled-up hoodie and his face is partially covered in surveillance photos, his mask dangled below his nose at times, and his hands were exposed. New images released on Dec. 5 show the gunman completely maskless and smiling, leaving no question.

Those who know that “light-skinned” is almost exclusively followed by the word “Black” in the news media are sounding off and asking the NYPD to do better.

“Not ‘light skinned’ BUT White. Light skinned is a descriptive used to describe Black people and not what is used to describe a White person. Y’all He grabbed a coffee from Starbucks, did a hit on a CEO without flinching, calmly walked away, and then rode off on an E-bike thru Central Park,” wrote one on X.

Tagging CBSNewYork, an annoyed reader said, “Would you care to explain how this murderer can be described as… ‘light skinned’ when he’s CLEARLY WHITE ‘Light skin’ is a descriptor used for Black Americans by the police and YOU KNOW IT! Y’all need/better fix this.”

“Words are important. NYPD police commissioner described the UnitedHealth CEO shooter as light skinned male, That’s irresponsible,” wrote one.

“Not gonna forget nypd said they were looking for a light skin male and that guy is white af,” quipped another.

Not “light skinned” BUT White 🙄

Light skinned is a descriptive used to describe Black people and not what is used to describe a White person

Y’all He grabbed a coffee from Starbucks, did a hit on a CEO without flinching, calmly walked away, and then rode off on an E-bike thru… pic.twitter.com/gS9brS8H8v — Black Mommy Activist, PhD🎙 (@kayewhitehead) December 5, 2024

Described as a “brazen, targeted attack” by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspect visited a nearby Starbucks before the attack, where he was caught on video standing at the counter with his mask partially down. He then reportedly laid in wait for his victim behind a car in a busy tourist area outside of New York Hilton Midtown on 54th Street on the morning of Dec. 4. After opening fire, he fled on foot and eventually hopped on an electric bicycle to make his getaway.

“Is it a light skinned African American or a White man,” asked one on X. “The NYPD description does not make it clear. The term light skinned is usually attributed to African Americans. So what was he?”

Another added, “They even have the type of clothing description completely wrong. SMH. Anything to say it ain’t A WHITE”

He is still at large — and the initial confusion over his skin color probably didn’t help.