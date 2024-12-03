‘I’m Not Going to be the One Going to Jail’: Little Girl Goes on Rampage In Walmart, Splattering Food and Breaking Glass on Floor As Bystanders Debate Whether to Intervene, Viral Video Shows

A little girl in a pink dress effectively commandeered the grocery section inside a Walmart somewhere in America over the weekend, tossing deli items, Little Debbie snacks, and even some glass bottles onto the floor.

As tantrums go, it was really more of a rampage. But as disturbing as the tirade itself may have been, the reaction of those watching was even more revealing, showing that everyday citizens are increasingly wary about intervening in someone else’s drama — especially if a child is involved.

A video shows a girl destroying food and drinks in a Walmart store. (Photos: X screenshots/@ImMeme)

The “bystander effect,” as it’s called, reflects a sense of diminished personal responsibility for people in a group. People are more likely to assist if they see themselves as the only option, but if there are dozens of other people present, like at the Walmart, the chance they will let someone else volunteer goes up.

That’s clearly what happened here, though it doesn’t explain the entirety of the crowd’s inaction. Almost all of the witnesses are reluctant to act, and the few who did are criticized by those who didn’t.

Two older women try in vain to restrain the girl, but, at least according to a few witnesses who overheard the cellphone recording, they should let the girl go. Another woman says loudly, “I’m not going to be touching no one’s kids. I’m not going to be the one going to jail.”

No one ever identifies themself as a parent or guardian of the child, though one woman, apparently a customer, shadows her throughout the rampage, yelling at anyone who even raises their voice at the girl.

She tells one woman not to do that because she doesn’t know if the girl is autistic and yelling may be triggering.

Some people shouldn’t have children! pic.twitter.com/CfN14t2pou — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 2, 2024

After another woman shouts sternly toward the girl — “Young lady!” — she is quickly interrupted by the customer, “Don’t yell at her. You don’t know what she’s been through.”

And the tirade goes on.

Employees are of little help. One woman in a Walmart blue vest tells her co-workers, “Don’t touch her!” as she backs away.

Finally, the girl approaches a display case of glass bottles and throws two to the floor. A man, seemingly a customer, finally grabs her gently but then is yelled at by the same woman who challenged every other effort to stop the rampage.

“Don’t do that to a little girl,” she said. Apparently, letting a child throw glass bottles on a hard floor, threatening her safety and the safety of others, is preferable to try to stop further destruction.

Many on X commented that the little girl needs more than a stern lecture or a pat on the rear.

“Couldn’t imagine the punishment I would’ve received for this,” remarked one man. “Some of y’all don’t need to have children and it shows. I hope they charged them for every last penny. At some point in time, someone in that family has to learn something.”

“This is what happens when you vilify parents for punishing their kids!” said another.