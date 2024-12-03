‘A Real Nut Job’: Donald Trump Tells PM Justin Trudeau He Could Be Governor of Canada If It Becomes 51st US State, MAGA Supporters Cheer President-elect Despite Critics’ Harsh Reaction

President-elect Donald Trump reportedly suggested annexing Canada as the 51st state during his sit-down last week with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Trump’s threat to impose a 25 tariff on Canada unless Trudeau does more to curtail illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the U.S. northern border.

Trudeau traveled last Friday to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he told the incoming president that his proposed tariffs, which also take aim at Mexico, would cripple Canada’s economy.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump, however, was dismissive of Trudeau’s concerns, and unabashedly brought up the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, stating that “If Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor,” according to Fox News, citing two unnamed sources who joined the discussions at dinner.

The reply prompted a wave of “nervous laughter” at the dinner, Fox reported, with Trump saying of Trudeau, “Prime minister is a better title, though he could still be governor of the 51st state.”

The table erupted in glee at the suggestion, according to the sources, with at least one individual jokingly warning Trump that Canada would likely become a deep-blue state, electing liberals and leftists who would challenge Trump’s agenda.

When that sparked an even bigger laugh, Trump turned serious about the hypothetical annexation of Canada, suggesting Trudeau’s country could become two U.S. states — one conservative and one liberal, Fox News reported.

Trump, known for his bullish approach to diplomacy — except when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dictators — barely cracked a smile during the brief exchange, appearing firm on what he called Canada’s failure at the border.

Afterward, Trump described the meeting with Trudeau as “very productive,” while Trudeau shared a photograph on X of him and Trump smiling and seated beside each other during a meal of crab cocktail and oysters.

Trump’s followers were full of glee in response to his stance with Trudeau. Some praising the president-elect for “alpha” stance.

One MAGA follower wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “This might be the most ALPHA thing I have EVER heard!! If this is True…. Omg it’s something I can see Trump saying!! And I LOVE it!”

This might be the most ALPHA thing I have EVER heard!!



If this is True…. Omg it’s something I can see Trump saying!!



And I LOVE it! — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) December 3, 2024

In contrast, Trump was called “a nut job” and “an idiot” by others opposing his approach.

One commenter wrote, “Just when we think #Trump couldn’t be any more of an idiot than he is now, he goes and says this stupid shit. He’s talking about unlawfully annexing Canada and the Canadians acquiescing to forced statehood… over tariffs.”

After nearly three hours of talks on various topics, the Canadian guests called the dinner “very friendly and very positive,” though they avoided the subject of Canada becoming part of the United States.

Trump’s hardline stance on tariffs has caused some anxiety on Wall Street and Capitol Hill, even among Republicans, as his proposed 25 percent fee on imports would significantly undermine the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), perhaps Trump’s signature achievement during his first term, resulting in a renegotiated NAFTA and improved economic cooperation between all three nations.

Since Trump’s meeting with Trudeau last week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has criticized the U.S. northern neighbor for its struggles with the fentanyl epidemic, saying Canada “could only wish they had the cultural riches Mexico has,” Fox News reported.

U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border during the last fiscal year, a stark contrast to the 21,100 pounds seized at the Mexican border, the Associated Press reported.

The leaders of both nations have been scrambling to reach common ground with Trump before he takes office in January when he vowed to impose a hefty custom on Mexico and Canada on day one.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before,” Trump wrote last week on Truth Social. “On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders. This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump added.

Sheinbaum spoke to Trump by telephone after the announcement, and Trump said they had a “productive conversation.”

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States and also the U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Sheinbaum stated that she had shared Mexico’s immigration strategy with the president-elect, emphasizing that her country’s “position is not to close borders.”

“In our conversation with President Trump, I explained to him the comprehensive strategy that Mexico has followed to address the migration phenomenon, respecting human rights,” Sheinbaum said Nov. 27 on X. Thanks to this, migrants and caravans are assisted before they arrive at the border. We reiterate that Mexico’s position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples.”

Previously, Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico’s collaboration with the Biden administration to curb migration, resulting in a 75 percent decrease in crossings at the U.S. border over the last year. Following her conversation with Trump a week ago, she refrained from detailing any additional measures to prevent tariffs, instead emphasizing the steps her country had already taken to tackle the issue.

Trump has also threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on the so-called BRIC alliance nations, including Brazil, Russia, India and China, if the group tried to undermine the U.S. dollar in global trade.