Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Flooded with Racist Emails and Death Threats After Donald Trump Indictment: ‘How Do We Get a N—-R Like You Removed from Office?’

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the first Black man to serve in his post, has received hundreds of offensive emails from Donald Trump supporters after his office brought criminal charges against the former president.

In addition to the MAGA maniacs inundating his office with racist and political rhetoric, some of the messages have threatened the life of the borough’s top lawyer.

Bragg’s office says the harassment started after the historic indictment on Thursday, March 30, the Daily News reports.

Manhattan District Attorney, left, former President Donald Trump (Photos: Twitter/Getty Images)

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges that are believed to be related to giving former porn star Stormy Daniels hush money at the beginning of his presidential election campaign. The six-figure payoff was to prevent her from talking about their illicit affair and compromising his successful run to be the 45th United States president.

Other media outlets suggest that the case could be connected to more hush money, a payment of $150,000 made by the National Enquirer to Playboy model Karen McDougal on behalf of the former president.

The indictment, which is said to have more than 30 counts in it, is historic. There has never before been a current or former American president to have criminal charges brought up against him.

Trump has been warning his supporters of this indictment for weeks, insinuating on his Truth Social account that their patriotic duty to their president is to protest. Within 24 hours of him getting wind of the indictment, the former president posted 50 messages on the social media platform activating his base.

One of Trump’s reactionary posts promised there would be “death and destruction” should be arrested. The threat was made, and the DA’s office received a series of bomb threats and an unknown white powdery substance being delivered in the mail room.

Addressed to Bragg, the letter said according to a source, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

According to the FBI, the nation has a history of white powder being moved through the mail. In 2001, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, many people received anthrax-laced letters in their mail. Five Americans died as a result, and 17 people were sickened. This attack is now regarded as “the worst biological attack in U.S. History.”

Luckily, the white powder was determined to be harmless.

In a statement, Bragg’s office said the letter “was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.”

The emails started to bombard his inbox.

One email read sent to the DA’s public email, “How do we a get [n—-r] like you removed from office?”

Another read, “Hay George Soros a– hole puppet If you want President Trump come and get me to. Remember we are everywhere and we have guns.”

Sorors has responded to allegations that he and Bragg conspired to indict Trump.

He tweeted, “While I didn’t contribute to Alvin Bragg’s campaign, I have supported many other reform-minded prosecutors.”

On the Manhattan DA’s campaign website, under a page where constituents can sign up for news from his office, many people have signed up using phony names to blast off nasty remarks about Braggs. While most of the comments were racially derogatory, one post said the elected official was “AIDS Infested.”

Toward the close of the week, Bragg sent an email to his staff, expressing his gratitude for their “strength and professionalism during this time.”

“I know it hasn’t been easy,” he wrote, addressing the “press attention and security” issues around his office.

Community activist and founder of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton spoke out against the harassment, saying he was “outraged.”

“I am outraged at the absolute racist and life-threatening troves that the district attorney has been subjected to, and we continue to fear for his safety and that of his family,” the MSNBC pundit said.

“For him to be subjected to this is a threat to all of us, and we will not stand by silently and watch him be targeted.”

Sources say Trump will himself in on Tuesday, April 4 during his arraignment in a Manhattan Supreme Court. Bragg’s office requested he turned himself in on the Friday after the indictment was announced, according to Politico, but Trump’s team said the Secret Service needed more time.