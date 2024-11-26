‘Whites Only Bus and Blacks Only Bus’: Rickey Smiley Unleashes Scathing Wake-Up Call, Warns Donald Trump’s Presidency Will be ‘Open Season’ for ‘Racists’

Donald Trump is getting the White House in order with the rollout of controversial nominations of people assuming the highest roles in government.

With his second presidency looming, comedian Rickey Smiley believes the country “would be lucky to be in a constitutional crisis.”

The radio show host is now convinced more than ever that Trump’s seemingly outlandish claims about how he plans to Make America Great Again were not just statements made in jest to rally support but, instead, him making his agenda known.

Smiley, in a live chat with fans earlier this month, said that the news media failed to take the Republican’s words at face value.

Rickey Smiley warns America of what another presidency under Donald Trump would look like. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For instance, during a June campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, he told attendees they would never have to worry about casting a ballot if he won the 2024 presidential race. “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. For more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians,” said Trump.

While on TikTok, Smiley told his viewers that Trump’s vision for civic engagement will come to pass. “There ain’t gonna be any more d—n elections,” he said. But also that “this ain’t nothin’ compared to what’s actually finna happen.”

Along with his win over Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, the Senate and House of Representatives will also be led by the GOP, further enabling the embattled public servant to enact many proposed legislative actions.

One of “The Apprentice” boss’ top priorities is to issue an executive order to greenlight mass deportation.

Trump’s belief that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Democratic President Joe Biden also provoked him to declare, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Smiley warned his fans, “You have no idea as to what you’re in for.”

“He’s going to take over the military. … He don’t care bout no Senate confirmations, none of that stuff,” Smiley continued.

Despite the likes of Linda McMahon and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being nominated, respectively, to head the Department of Education and the Department of Human and Health Services, they cannot assume office without Senate approval except through recess appointments.

“They don’t care nothing about the Constitution and democracy is over — and that’s just a fact,” said the comic. Moreover, Smiley forewarned that a repeat of 2020 civil unrest would again resurface.

“They getting ready to eliminate everything,” he continued. “You think it was something in the ’60s … I wouldn’t be surprised if they say buses for Black people and buses for white people, and Black people got to sit in the back of the plane. … Some Black people gonna die before they go back to being anything close to slavery.”

He also grimly predicted, “You gon’ have a bunch of racists out here that’s just out here killing Black folks knowing that ain’t nothing gone be done about it. It’s gonna get dangerous. Enjoy this quiet, enjoy these last few months of this Biden administration. … We are headed into a dictatorship.” In the comments, there were mixed reactions to his message of Trump’s “open season.”

A fan agreed, “You Are So Soooo Correct!! Sad, that’s what those [orange emoji] Cult Followers ask 4.” Another Trump citric wrote, “Every person he picked is a d—n foot just like Trump. But you right he got something for everybody.”

And a third person said, “He said what he was going to do. The fact that he’s a convicted felon, misogynist, racist, cheater and to a child of God. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. May God bless the USA.”

However, a couple of people were displeased with the entertainer. One commenter asked, “Why push fear?” And a second individual told the comic, “you are ignorant.”

Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20, marking the first time a convicted felon and twice-impeached president has assumed office.