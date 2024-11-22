‘Dismayed’: Wife Calls Husband to Pizza Restaurant to ‘Handle’ Employee Who ‘Botched’ Her Order, Husband Cuts Worker’s Stomach Open In Brutal Stabbing, Court Docs State

Prosecutors in Virginia say a wife ordered her husband to carry out a savage attack against a pizza employee all because her order was wrong.

Now, Catherine Harper, 45, and her husband Corey Harper, 47, face felony charges for the incident.

Catherine Harper, 45, (left), and her husband Corey Harper, 47, were both arrested in connection with a stabbing at a pizza joint in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photos: WAVY Screenshots)

According to court documents obtained by WAVY, the attack happened on Sunday at Mod Pizza in Norfolk, Virginia. Catherine Harper allegedly got into a heated argument with a 24-year-old employee at the pizza joint and accused the worker of botching her order.

Authorities say Harper called her husband to the restaurant and told him to “handle the situation.”

When Corey Harper got there, he stabbed the employee several times in the back and front of his body, the court documents state. Harper even allegedly inflicted a long cut across the victim’s torso, exposing his intestines.

The couple left the scene afterward.

The employee survived his injuries which authorities report were non-life threatening. He was hospitalized for treatment.

Corey Harper was charged with malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm. Authorities charged his wife Catherine with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.

They’re currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

One of the Harpers’ neighbors said she’s had friendly interactions with the couple and was shocked to learn they were involved in such a violent altercation.

“I’m surprised,” Wayne Sarapata said. “This is a quiet neighborhood, and we are all friends here. I would think that is out of character from what I know about them, but like I said, I know them as a neighbor.”

Mod Pizza released a statement saying it was “dismayed” to learn about the incident and is cooperating with the local police.

MOD Pizza has zero tolerance for behavior that escalates conflicts, whether initiated by a guest or a team member.

“Moments like these force organizations to re-examine employee training and look for ways to reinforce values and expectations,” Mod Pizza’s statement read in part. “We are fully cooperating with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. Our top priority is creating a fun and inspiring place to work and a great place to eat.”

The Harpers will next appear in court on Jan. 14.