‘I Didn’t Shoot You In the Right Places’: Said Texas Man’s ‘Jealous, Controlling’ Ex-Girlfriend While She Riddled Him with Bullets in Open Field, He Says. She’s Now Out on Bond.

A man who said his ex-girlfriend unloaded a gun on him in an effort to murder him in a Texas field wants her back in jail for the shooting.

Alexys Pinto, 23, was charged with felony aggravated assault for the attack on Sept. 5 in Houston.

On that day, Pinto allegedly lured her then-boyfriend Elvis Munoz to a field and shot him multiple times, according to court documents obtained by KPRC.

Alexys Pinto is accused of shooting her boyfriend, Elvis Munoz, multiple times. (Photo: Click 2 Houston)

Before the shooting, Pinto and Munoz were at their home when a client of Munoz’s brought a truck for him to work on. Irate by the visit, Pinto questioned the reason why the client stopped by, and when Munoz told her, she tried to hit him, court documents state. She also allegedly kicked one of their dogs.

Then, Pinto reportedly asked Munoz to take her to a place off SH-288 and Airport Boulevard, where they once watched a sunset together.

When they arrived, Pinto got out of the truck and began running away, then requested Munoz to follow her, court docs say.

She then allegedly requested him to teach her about deer hunting. While Munoz was slightly facing away from her, he said he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot in the chest.

Court documents state that after Pinto fired that first shot, she shot Munoz again in his left hand. When he tried to run away, he slipped and fell. As he was on the ground, Pinto allegedly told him, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do you like that, I didn’t shoot you in the right places!”

Then, she aimed for his head and fired again, but Munoz used his right hand to block the shot, according to court documents. Even after emptying the clip, Munoz said she pulled the trigger repeatedly in an attempt to shoot him again.

She then called someone on her phone and told that person that Munoz tried to shoot her, to which Munoz yelled, “No, I didn’t!”

The documents state that he asked her to call an ambulance several times, but she only responded, “I didn’t mean to do you like this, it was supposed to be quick.”

At that point, Pinto helped walk Munoz back to the truck.

Munoz talked about the harrowing experience to several local news outlets.

He said that after she fired the last bullet in the gun, he persuaded her to call for help. That’s when Pinto reportedly finally called her father, who met them at a gas station where medical aid had arrived.

“Told her that I loved her, and I still wanted to be with her, I wanted to still grow with her, have children with her, and just basically trying to get into her head to convince her to help me. I was begging her, call the ambulance, call the ambulance,” Munoz told KPRC.

He suffered injuries to his lungs, intestines, and hands. After undergoing multiple surgeries, the mechanic said it’s still hard for him to move his hands.

Munoz said he and Pinto’s three-year relationship ended with that shooting.

“You’re willing to take care of someone and love them so much for three years and for them to pay you with bullets, try to take your life,” Munoz said, adding that he had “no idea” why Pinto wanted to shoot him.

“I’ve always worked hard to care for her as best as I could. Sometimes, I wouldn’t even eat just for her to have a good plate of food,” Munoz said. “She’ll be jealous, controlling, she would isolate me from family and friends. She holds grudges.”

When Pinto spoke with detectives the day of the shooting, she told them she “did not want to say any words that would get her in trouble and wanted a lawyer.”

She was arrested two weeks later on charges connected to an unrelated disturbance call. Investigators also charged her with felony aggravated assault after learning she had an active warrant in connection to the shooting.

Pinto’s bond was initially set at $75,000, but a judge lowered it to $10,000. She’s now out of jail after posting that reduced bond.

However, Munoz said he wants Pinto back in jail and her bond raised, stating that she’s “a danger to the community” and to his family and friends, as well.

“Put her back in jail where she belongs and for her to face the consequences for what she did because for her to just walk out with a pat on the wrist, it’s just not fair,” Munoz said. “And for me having to be in surgery for several days, not even just seven days, four weeks, and after getting a gun pointed straight directly to my head, it’s just not fair.”

Pinto’s bond conditions state that she’s not allowed anywhere near Munoz or his family members. Her next court date is in January.