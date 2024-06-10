Killer Mom Drives to Missouri Police Station with Bleeding Child She ‘Sacrificed’ After Drowning Smaller Child In Outdoor Fountain

A 36-year-old Missouri mother was charged with murder after she walked into a St. Louis-area police station and confessed to killing her two young children, allegedly telling authorities that she drowned one and shot the other to death.

Ashley Parmeley faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the slaying of her 2-year-old son while also facing a murder charge for the death of her 9-year-old daughter in another county.

Ashley Parmeley (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The May 28 slayings shocked the small suburb of Pevely, about 30 miles south of St. Louis, where the woman lived near the state border with Illinois.

A third child belonging to Parmeley was found safe.

Police first found the older child dead from gunshot wounds inside the mother’s car when she turned herself in at the police station in nearby Festus, although she has not been formally charged in the death of the girl, who had just completed third grade at Festus Elementary School, according to CBS affiliate KMOV-TV.

A handgun was recovered from the car, while authorities said they believed the girl was shot somewhere else and driven to the station already deceased.

Police alleged that Parmeley, who was dressed in wet clothing, also killed her 2-year-old son, who was discovered drowned in a large outdoor fountain at a resort in the area.

According to reports, Parmeley allegedly told investigators she shot the 9-year-old in St. Francois County after she tried to “sacrifice” the toddler, but he was alive when Parmeley drove him to the resort in Jefferson County.

Parmeley remains locked up in the Jefferson County Jail after being denied bond.

Investigators have not announced a possible motive.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and all the first responders who were touched by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.