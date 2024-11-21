‘You Black People Can’t Scare Me!’: ‘Fresh & Fit’ Podcast Host Unleashes Fury After Violent On-Air Dispute with Black Female Guest Ends With Her In a Headlock

“Fresh & Fit” podcast host Myron “Fit” Gaines, 37, continues to lean into his racist, troll persona after a video of him fighting with a Black woman on his show went viral.

A recent “Fresh & Fit” episode featured Gaines clashing with content creator and singer Nia McKenzie, leading to a shouting match and brawl in an elevator.

The melee kicked off after Gaines, McKenzie, and three other female guests argued about whether Black Americans can be racist and Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful presidential campaign.

“Fresh & Fit” podcast host Myron Gaines shoots back at criticism of his mistreatment after a Black female show guest who was placed in a headlock during taping. (Photos: FreshandFit/YouTube)

Gaines claimed the controversial encounter caused him to receive death threats online. He ranted about the backlash by challenging his critics to face him in person.

“You Black people can’t f—ing scare me!” the fitness coach born Amrou Fudl yelled in a video that spread across on social media on Nov. 19.

After mocking his tormenters for supposedly threatening to kill him, Gaines fired back, “Come do it, f—–!” shouting a homophobic slur. “Come do it! I’m gonna keep calling you n—-a monkeys like I’m [“Dragon Ball” character] Frieza.”

♦️Myron responds to black people sending him death threats!😳



“Come do it fa**ot! You black people can’t scare me!” pic.twitter.com/5Fme7OUEHs — Myron Gaines Updates (@WyronGaines) November 19, 2024

Furthermore, Gaines raged about the negative reactions to his on-air conflict with McKenzie by pushing more racial stereotypes.

“Since I’ve been getting hundreds of death threats from Shaniquas, Laquans, and other pigmented individuals here’s your chance to get your revenge!” he tweeted.

The offensive post also included Gaines promoting a “nigsweepstakes” that called on Black people to fill out a McDonald’s job application and show proof of literacy to win.

“I just need to verify you want employment and can actually read the address. Don’t be mad at me, statistically speaking, a lot of blax can’t read. I just need proof,” the problematic podcaster stated.

He also called critics a “crybaby” and a “burrito b—-.” Not surprisingly, other social media users began to drag Gaines for his bigoted remarks. The 35-year-old manosphere representative faced numerous negative replies on X.

Since I've been getting hundreds of death threats from Shaniquas, Laquans, and other pigmented individuals here's your chance to get your revenge!



I can't meet all of you, so I'm running a Nigsweepstakes!



All you have to do is:



1. Fill out the attached job application

2.… pic.twitter.com/5erT67zaZm — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) November 20, 2024

One person tweeted, “Talk about violation. This is overkill.” A second person tweeted, “Repeating white supremacist talking points is not the flex you think it is.”

A like-minded individual added, “White Nationalists, White Supremacists, whatever group you want to call yourselves. Please accept this man so he can have a home. It’s getting sad at this point lol.”

Someone else wrote, “Hey man, I’ll pray for you and your average podcast. You deserve all the attention you didn’t get growing up.”

While many of the comments called out Gaines for his blatantly anti-Black rhetoric, he had supporters as well.

For instance, a Fresh and Fit backer posted, “Bro I went from a hater into an all the way hilarious fan. You are so ridiculous. Love it.”

The Rumble personality Gaines replied, “Thanks for giving me a shot. Much appreciated.”

Meanwhile, McKenzie, the woman at the center of the “Fresh & Fit” violent dispute, seems to be trying to move on from the infamous moment.

She spent the last several days tweeting about her favorite music artists and promoting the “No A$$i$t” single which dropped on Oct. 18, 2024.

However, several tweet replies featured trolls calling McKenzie a “monkey,” a “blue-gummed baboon,” a “whore,” a “b-tch,” and a “skank.”

She is also being attacked as trolls pulled up past tweets from earlier this month, where she once said, “I really hate black ppl. This is why most of my friends are white and I’m going to a marry a white man. I’m the female ‘Uncle Ruckus.'”

15 here you knew exactly what you were doing 🙂‍↔️🤡 pic.twitter.com/V1IrjO7oRB — Mr. Shoot first ask later 📹 (@Drewtharula) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Gaines built his toxic following by giving triggering takes on race and gender. The Northeastern University graduate uses the controversy to fuel his online clout.

The “Fresh & Fit” podcast launched in October 2020. Fit is joined by Walter “Fresh” Weekes as co-host for the self-promoted “#1 men’s podcast in the world.”

In Aug. 2023, YouTube demonetized the FreshandFit channel. Gaines expressed being shocked by the company’s decision to remove the show from its partner program.

“We’re working with YouTube to try to come to a middle ground and, you know, work together and figure this out,” Gaines explained to his audience.

The misogynistic Fresh and Fit podcast has been canceled by YouTube. The venue where they film the show is also asking them to vacate the premises 😭 pic.twitter.com/DnGc4sC8Jf — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 22, 2023

YouTube addressed removing “Fresh & Fit” monetization ability following years of misogynistic and racist content.

“We’ve suspended the FreshandFit channel from the YouTube Partner Program for repeated violations of our policies, including our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines and Community Guidelines,” read a statement from YouTube.

Despite the cancelation on YouTube, Gaines and Weakes still have more than 1.5 million subscribers on the Google-owned video app and an additional 350,000 followers on Rumble.

Fit’s personal X account boasts 54,000 followers. The New Britain, Connecticut-raised social media influencer has nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram.