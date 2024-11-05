‘That N****r Ain’t Gonna Win’: Donald Trump Supporter Leaves Racist Voicemail Aimed at Kamala Harris Days Before Election Day for Georgia Democratic Committee

Just days before Election Day, a Democratic committee in Georgia reported that someone called their office and left a disturbing, racist message praising Donald Trump and attacking Kamala Harris.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County Democratic Committee told 11Alive that someone called their number over the weekend and left a message ridden with racial slurs and insults.

The unidentified person who left the voicemail expressed their support for Trump while slandering committee members and Vice President Harris using derogatory language.

“We’re not gonna vote for that n— Kamala. We’re gonna make sure that n— don’t get in office. You understand?” the message said. “We got her in our sights and we’re going to f—ing not let her win.”

The message also included statements like:

“We’re gonna vote for Trump. Trump’s gonna win. God—it, that n— ain’t gonna win.”

“And all the n—s in Atlanta can vote for Kamala, but all the h—s and the rurals have voted for Trump.

“In my county, I ain’t met a single god— woman that’s voting for Chameleon Harris.”

“So when y’all lose you f—ing n— lovers, y’all are going to hate your life.”

“And when y’all lose, I hope everybody in the Cobb County office goes and kills themselves because they’re pieces of s—, you f—ing n— lovers.”

The call reportedly was left by a Chattanooga, Tennesse, number. When the 11Alive team called that number, someone answered and denied leaving any messages on Cobb County’s line.

“We’ve probably gotten 30 to 40 calls using profanity, but nothing along the line of ‘go kill yourself, using the N-word,'” Cobb County Democratic Committee Chair Essence Johnson said.

Johnson said the committee has filed a police report and increased security measures in the office.

“Based upon the political climate that we are in and the rise in hate, bigotry and discrimination, I’m not surprised,” Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath said after listening to the voicemail. “We are undaunted, we are not afraid of that rhetoric, we are not afraid to keep marching forward and doing what we need to do because we are going to win this election. Harris and Walz are generating a whole new vision for America, one that is not divisive.”