‘I’m Glad They’re Locked Up’: Florida Couple Attacked School Cop, Called Her a Racial Slur In Protest of Son’s Battery Charge, Video Shows

A Florida couple faces multiple charges of violently attacking a middle school resource officer who had charged their son with battery just one day before the alleged incident.

Jorge Rivera and his wife, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, met with the officer on Tuesday at Deltona Middle School, about 30 miles northeast of Orlando in Volusia County, to protest their son’s punishment. The boy was disciplined for shoving a female classmate to the ground.

The parents soon demonstrated where their son might’ve picked up his alleged violent behavior.

Jorge Rivera and his wife, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino (Photo: YouTube/WFTV9)

“When (the father) didn’t like the outcome of the meeting, he became irate, started screaming at the deputy and was asked to leave,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The fight continued in the hallway where, in front of their son and other students, the parents became violent.

“In the hallway, (the mom) pushed the deputy against a wall; then (the dad) punched the deputy in the head, knocked her to the ground, and ripped her Taser from her hand,” the report stated.

The deputy quickly recovered, drawing her firearm and commanding Rivera to drop the Taser. She then placed the couple under arrest and took them into custody.

Rivera and Iturrino were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of school function, and trespassing on the school campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The father faces an additional charge of armed robbery and grand theft for grabbing the Taser as well as a hate crime enhancement “due to a derogatory slur he called the deputy just prior to attacking her,” the report stated.

The unnamed deputy was hospitalized for treatment of symptoms associated with a concussion. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood credited her with staying calm amidst a violent attack that could’ve ended much worse.

In a statement, school officials said:

”The safety of our staff, law enforcement partners, and students is our highest priority. Violence of any kind on a campus is against the law and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

They also revealed that Iturrino is an employee of Volusia County schools. It’s unclear if the pre-K teacher at Spirit Elementary School will lose her job for her alleged participation in the attack. A statement from the school district noted, “There is an ongoing investigation into the matter. Additional actions, if any, will be determined once the investigation concludes.”

Chitwood said the incident illustrates the challenge teachers and school resource officers face in dealing with some parents.

“If you’re wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today’s society, look no further than these parents as Exhibit A,” Chitwood said. “I’m glad they’re locked up, and I look forward to them being held fully accountable for this blatant attack on our deputy who was just doing her job.”