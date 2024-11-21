‘F–k Around and Find Out’: Donald Trump Supporters Spread False Claims About Black Women Attacking White Voters, Sparking Latest Furor on Social Media

A viral video circulating on social media shows two Southern white women identified as Donald Trump supporters who falsely accused Black women of attacking them over their political views.

The false claims originated from a morbid TikTok video shared by Kristy Aldridge, a self-described Christian influencer, in which she accused Black women of violence against whites because they didn’t vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the video, Aldridge falsely claims to have heard of Black women ganging up on Southern white women who supported Trump, and then she pretended to apply makeup with bullets, presumably hinting at forthcoming retaliation.

TikToker Kristy Aldridge makes a video claiming that Black women are attacking white Southern women who voted for President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@happi_gyrl)

“So I was going through TikTok, and I heard that, um, they’re gonna start jumping Southern women because we voted red. Not real sure that’s a great idea,” Aldridge said while primping her hair.

She then whipped out a pair of tactical leggings, which are used by women to hold firearms and other weapons for protection while jogging or on the go.

Aldridge, seated at what appears to be a vanity, issued several veiled threats, implying either a readiness to use violence herself or to incite others to act against those she accused.

“These are called lethal leggings,” Aldridge said, holding up a pair of stretch pants to the camera to reveal the brand she uses. “They have a little spot for your tool,” she said, demonstrating the place to conceal a handgun.

This is the woman spreading the rumor; Kristy Aldridge the thing on the left is duetting the video because she approves the message & wants to spread it more. These women are dangerous & need to be held accountable. https://t.co/T97txU9Iey pic.twitter.com/GA2z5aPZl2 — janai (@happi_gyrl) November 19, 2024

Next, she told her female companion on the split-screen, “I was gonna do a makeup video,” before she picked up a bullet and mimicked applying eye shadow with it.

She then let out a mock laugh, feigning a mix-up between the bullet and a makeup brush. After setting the bullet down, she picked up a real brush and wistfully applied her makeup.

‘That’s what they said, that they were gonna start jumping the Southern women because we voted for Trump,” Aldridge said casually.

At this point, Aldridge distracted herself as she sat the makeup brush down and picked up the bullet again, then joked that she kept mistaking it for her eye shadow brush.

From there, Aldridge ridiculously picks up a shotgun shell, raising it to her mouth as if she mistook it for lipstick.

“You might want to rethink that,” she warned Black women in reference to any plans to attack white women. “It might not work out well for you.”

Throughout the footage, Aldridge’s friend smiled but remained silent, which added an unsettling quality to the video as she seemed entertained by the woman’s bigoted remarks.

Meanwhile, Aldridge offered no evidence to back up her claims. Also, no police verification has emerged of any incidents nationwide where Black women have jumped white women due to how they voted.

As the divisive video spread online, it sparked an “F—k-Around-and-Find-Out” movement among hardcore Trumpers, where countless numbers of white women joined the furor, posting videos threatening Black women, warning that if they continued allegedly targeting MAGA, there would be serious consequences.

Some social media voices accused Aldridge of trying to incite a race war.

“Y’all want people beat,” one TikToker criticized Aldridge and other Trump supporters. “Y’all want people killed… Just making up stories.”

Another TikToker argued that white women have turned to making false claims since Black people openly expressed their decision to distance themselves from white allies who supposedly flipped their vote and supported Trump.

Social media users condemned Aldridge and the FAFO movement for trying to incite violence by threatening to shoot Black women based on unfounded claims.

Critics also pointed out the irony of using “FAFO,” a phrase that is rooted in Black culture, to name a movement targeting Black women, emphasizing how this reflected white people’s readiness to appropriate Black customs and claim it for themselves.

“Should’ve named it the ‘Karen movement,'” one TikToker noted.

“Where is the PROOF?!?!?!” someone else exclaimed.

The controversy takes place after a similar trend of white women wearing blue bracelets to show solidarity with Black women, which emerged after the 2016 election and resurfaced after the 2024 election. Intended to signal opposition to Trump’s policies, the bracelets quickly became a point of contention as critics argued that symbolic gestures like bracelets lacked real substance.

Black women have emphasized that true support goes beyond superficial symbols and requires consistent action, such as actively confronting racism and advocating for policies that protect marginalized communities.