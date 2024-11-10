‘Wish He’d Ease Up’: ‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Exposed for Menacingly Interfering with Cast After Co-Star Pauley Perrette’s Bombshell Accusing Him of Attacking Her

Actor Mark Harmon is developing a reputation for incessantly meddling with the production and cast of “NCIS: Origins.”

He was the star of the original “NCIS” franchise, where he portrayed supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons. He departed the long-running program during Season 19 in 2021. While his time in front of the camera has been limited, Harmon has all but retired from entertainment.

He signed on as an executive producer of “NCIS: Origins,” which premiered on Oct. 14 with an ensemble of fresh faces portraying younger versions of the iconic characters and new ones audiences have watched for years. But Harmon’s involvement in the new show has reportedly become a source of tensions behind the scenes.

RadarOnline spoke with an individual claiming to have inside knowledge of how the actor has been pushing the boundaries of his producer title.

“For someone who said three years ago he was retiring, Mark’s still very immersed in the franchise and must have a say in everything from casting to plot lines,” said the purported source, adding that “he’s stretching it as far as he can. He can’t help himself!”

His impassioned involvement in the series allegedly includes giving the cast “report cards and judgment from afar.” The insider said that “there certainly are some people who appreciate a little wisdom, but others are finding Mark’s constant interfering annoying and wish he’d ease up.”

But easing up is something that Harmon’s former co-star Pauley Perrette said he is incapable of doing when she claimed that he was a major contributor to the toxic work environment that ultimately led her exit “NCIS” in 2018.

Perrette played the quirky scientist Abby Sciuoto. However, according to the actress, she experienced multiple attacks from Harmon during their tenure together.

I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY!

“I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY!” She tweeted in June 2019. Perrette’s exit not only marked her exit from the show but from acting all together.

At the time, she faced backlash for sharing her version of experiences with Harmon, which also included the revelation that a crew member was bitten by Harmon’s dog on set and required 15 stitches.

Perrette did, in fact, express her grievances to CBS executives.

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows,” said the network in a statement. At that time, the actress said CBS had “always been so good to me and always had my back.”

The new prequel series debuts tonight on #CBSPremiereWeek.

Still, Harmon’s reputation as a menacing figure on the set of “NCIS: Origins” lingers. The show’s star, Austin Stowell, previously revealed that the seasoned actor informed him that he had been cast as the younger agent Gibbs. While Stowell said Harmon has been complimentary of him, the insider gabbing about the current work environment suggests he is doing more meddling than expected.

“Word is it was Mark who pushed Austin to wear blue contacts to copy Gibbs’ intense blue stare,” they claimed. Moreover, they quipped, “Obviously, Mark’s still 100 percent invested in the show despite his so-called retirement.”

When the new cast sat down with “Entertainment Tonight,” Stowell revealed that Harmon “is gonna be our narrator. You’re gonna, you’re gonna hear his voice in almost every episode.” It remains unknown if the veteran actor will pop in for an appearance at some point.