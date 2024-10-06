‘I Fought Like Hell’: NCIS Alum Pauley Perrette Drops Career Bombshell Years After Accusing Co-star Mark Harmon of Attacking Her and Others 

Actress Pauley Perrette says that she will no longer star in front of the camera but is not leaving Hollywood.

The “NCIS” alumna, who spent years playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, recently revealed she had shifted her focus to a new passion in an exclusive interview.

Her decision to step away from acting is rooted in the trauma Perrette says she experienced during her time filming the show, particularly involving her co-star Mark Harmon, who plays Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The quirky celeb added her voice to the growing chorus of women who have spoken out about being harmed — either physically or sexually — by powerful men in the entertainment industry. Her candid 2018 departure from “NCIS” was no different, citing workplace issues with Harmon as a key factor.

Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette during CBS Paramount Network Television presents “For Your Consideration” screening of NCIS at Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, California, in 2011. (Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic)

During a new interview with Hello! Magazine, Perrette revealed that she would “never” act again years after confessing she suffered abuse while on set — abuse that she says still gives her nightmares.

“I’m not ungrateful for the benefits that it gave to me, but I’m a different person now,” she said, adding that she wants to be present for the person that she has become. “I want to be me all the time, and it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself, but it’s authentically how I feel.”

Initially, her exit was without much explanation, but Perrette later made it clear on social media that the toxic work environment, which left her feeling unsafe, pushed her out.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER!” she once tweeted. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it.”

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

In 2019, she revealed that Harmon’s dog bit a crew member, requiring 15 stitches three years prior. When Perrette raised concerns, tensions escalated, and she alleged that she was physically assaulted, according to Celebrity. Nine.

She wrote in a now-deleted tweet that included a photo of her co-worker, “THIS happened to my crew member, and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? And I lost my job.”

In other tweets, Perrette wrote, “It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone,” explaining that there was a “machine” that controlled the narrative about the assaults and attempted to silence her,

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH,” the deleted tweets continued to read, according to Page Six. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?”

Perrette has since reflected on her career, comparing acting to a dangerous drug in the Hello! Interview.

“Being an actor … was a great escape; It’s like a drug because I didn’t have to be me, I could be somebody else,” she said.

This is not the first time she used the simile. Perrette once said, “There’s no drug that I ever did that worked as well as being an actor. What you’re looking for with substance abuse is escape. But with acting, you can escape into 1,000 different things without almost killing yourself doing it. Acting is a total drug!”

She said she has since found peace in stepping away from the spotlight and focusing on documentaries, stating, “My character didn’t have all of the problems that I was having.”

Pauley Perrette’s ‘NCIS’ concern has been ‘resolved,’ CBS says https://t.co/t36aE4jjQe pic.twitter.com/wgsIcgQP7K — Page Six (@PageSix) August 1, 2019

In addition to whatever personal problems she was having, the 55-year-old was even having problems on set that her character was not like her bumping heads with Harmon.

After she made her allegations public, CBS Studios responded, saying they took her concerns seriously, addressed the situation, and implemented changes to ensure a safer work environment.

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” a statement read. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

She would then thank them publicly in 2019 for their action on her behalf: “I want to thank my studio and network CBS. They have always been so good to me and always had my back.”

A year later, she addressed that not working on the show left her “free” in her retirement.

Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful.I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!) #Plants #RescuePets #Books — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 7, 2020

“Actually, I retired after NCIS, but BROKE was important, beautiful,” she said. “I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!).”

The once-brunette, known for her bangs, is now dedicated to working behind the scenes, focusing on documentary work like “Studio One Forever.”

While Perrette has retired from acting, Harmon continues to work in Hollywood.

After leaving “NCIS” in 2021, he has continued to work and is currently set to reprise his role in “Freaky Friday 2,” alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. In the original 2003 movie, he played her love interest, Yahoo Entertainment reported.

Harmon, 73, will also executive produce “NCIS: Origins,” a new spinoff series where he will narrate, though he will not appear on screen.

The actor-turned-producer has never addressed the allegations.

Despite their very different paths, both actors continue to shape their careers in ways that reflect their experiences and desires.