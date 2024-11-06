‘Trump’s Racism Appeals to Them’: White Women Who Supported Donald Trump by Over 50 Percent Called the ‘True Enemies of Progress’ as Joy Reid Layers On More Blame

MSNBC’s Joy Reid elaborated on why white women did not come through for Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election, specifically in the battleground state of North Carolina.

oy-Ann Reid attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Exit poll data from NBC shows that 52% of white women nationally supported Republican candidate Donald Trump compared to 47% for Harris. The Washington Post estimated that 57% of white women in North Carolina supported Trump while only 42% backed Harris.

As many Harris supporters grapple with the national election outcome, Reid delivered an early morning analysis on why white female voters in North Carolina might have turned out for Trump this election cycle.

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” Reid said Tuesday night during MSNBC’s panel coverage of the election returns. “It’s a state where women lost their reproductive rights, where there was a very heavy push to get women to focus on not … putting back into the White House the person who was responsible for taking those rights away. And restoring them. But that message obviously was not enough to get enough white women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman.”

This is why: Trump's racism appeals to them https://t.co/qCi3o6HGKH — Dannielle MacDonald (@theambitiouswmn) November 6, 2024

Reid prefaced her remarks by stating that Harris would need to surpass the number of votes President Joe Biden received in 2020 to win the 2024 election and could not afford to underperform. Election night revealed that the support Biden got four years ago from many Latino, and white women voters did not carry through to Harris.

“This will be the second opportunity that White women in this country have to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy,” Reid said, noting Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016.

Reid also suggested that race might have also been a factor for why white female voters did not back Harris, a Black and South Asian woman.

Black people were the only demographic that offered a united repudiation of fascism. I’ll NEVER forget that. pic.twitter.com/ltwq7xJnC7 — AR (@aaronronel) November 6, 2024

“If people vote more, you know, party line or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do but tell people what the risks are and leave it to them to do the right thing,” Reid stated.

Viewers shared similar views to Reid. One posted under a clip of her segment on X, “Trump’s racism appeals to them.” Another added, “White women didn’t seem to care about their rights.”

Trump secured a sizable number of popular votes and the necessary electoral vote count to return to the White House. After taking battleground states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, he had gained 277 electoral votes by early Wednesday morning.