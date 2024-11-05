‘I Don’t Like A Lot of What He Says or Does’: Dr. Phil Walks Back Donald Trump Endorsement With Shocking Admission It Was an ‘Act of Rebellion’ After Kamala Harris Refused ’25-Plus’ Interview Requests

Dr. Phil McGraw wants his political affiliation to remain a secret. But critics find that hard to believe days after his controversial speech defending Donald Trump against nearly a decade of being called a political bully.

The talk show host offered up during an Oct. 27 Madison Square Garden rally for the GOP presidential candidate that the businessman-turned-politician is actually a great debater who sometimes resorts to name-calling.

Now, in a new interview for “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the psychologist — who stopped renewing his license to practice in 2006 — claims his perceived endorsement of the cantankerous figure was misconstrued.

Dr. Phil says his speech at Donald Trump rally was an “act of rebellion” after being snubbed a sit-down with Kamala Harris. (Photos: PBS News Hour/YouTube; Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube.)

“That was an act of rebellion on my part,” Dr. Phil told host Piers Morgan in a promotional clip circulated hours before their discussion premiered on YouTube on Nov. 5, Election Day.

“I’m just not here to endorse Donald Trump,” he added, noting, “I do not like celebrity endorsements.” It is a sentiment echoed in his speech.

Speaking to the crowd of MAGA supporters, Dr. Phil continued, “I’m here to talk to and stand up for the people who have declared their support for Donald J. Trump, or they get found out, or they want to do it but they’re too intimidated. They get canceled, intimidated, marginalized, excluded, or even boycotted.”

Dr. Phil: This country was built on hard work.. Not on DEI pic.twitter.com/QngDJKbDnc — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

However, the “We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity” author shared with Morgan that he felt rebuffed after being denied multiple opportunities to speak with Vice President Kamala Harris. So he showed up for Trump.

“I requested 25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris and never got so much a yes, no, maybe,” he said.

Dr. Phil also claimed that well-placed Democrats could vouch that he would not have tried to unleash an “ambush interview.” Harris’ team is said to have been concerned about McGraw’s past of cross-examining interviewees.

Moreover, the Daytime Emmy Award winner said that he “offered to give the identical speech at a Harris rally,” even offering to provide a transcript of his remarks in advance.

Harris, the Democratic candidate, has utilized a star-studded roster of guest speakers at campaign events ranging from Barack and Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Oprah Winfrey, to name just a few who made appearances.

Dr. Phil is an example of why you really can’t trust these people. They lie, cheat, steal, manipulate, and have a spirit of entitlement like no other race. The world knows a Black woman, Oprah Winfrey is the reason he and hundreds of other whites are the reason they’re successful pic.twitter.com/TiGMHgcAbA — Unapologetically Black, Positive & Unbothered (@KimWrites4U) October 28, 2024

Winfrey took a digital lashing when McGraw enraged liberal voters and organizations centered on the advancement of people of color with his presumed Trump alliance. The mogul ushered him into the spotlight with numerous guest stints on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” during the 1990s. She leveraged her brand to help him build his own with the launch of his advice show, “Dr. Phil,” in 2002.

McGraw took things a step further when he claimed, “I don’t like a lot of what he says or does.” But when asked if he has decided who will get his vote, he responded, “I think I have, but I’ll never tell.”

Online, those reacting to the interview tweeted, “The same speech? This is so cringe. So basically you don’t have any loyalty or feelings towards one or the other. You just wanted to speak. Narcissist.”

A few took jabs at some of guests on Dr. Phil’s hit talk show, where he sought to help troubled teens. One said, “Act of rebellion?! hes just like them kids he interviewed.

Another wrote, “So Dr. Phil had a temper tantrum…. But wants to therapy people?? Nah Phil… stay over there.”

A third added, “A man who preyed on vulnerable people for the purpose of a talk show endorsing Trump… seems correct.”

As for the backlash, McGraw said that he predicted it and that people are just so “hair-triggered right now by all the vitriol.”