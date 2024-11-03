‘This Man Chose Death’: Rapper Crosses the Line with Mike Tyson’s Daughter and Gets Issued a Terrifying Warning

On Oct. 31, “Iron” Mike Tyson, 58, took to social media to promote his daughter’s budding music career. The former boxing world heavyweight champion posted a loving message about Miki Tyson.

“My daughter @missmikityson‘s new song. So proud. She’s an incredible writer and singer. Make sure you follow her page for more music,” Mike Tyson wrote on Instagram.

Miki Tyson released “Love Me Again” on Oct. 25. Her father’s promo post about the EDM track also became a promotional opportunity for another musician, Usman “Soja Boy” Umar.

“Sir, is she single?” Soja Boy asked under Mike’s caption. However, fans had a lot to say to the 35-year-old Nigerian recording artist.

One person advised, “Bro, just delete your account.” Another person joked, “I got $5 you’d be wearing the panties in that relationship in under 10 seconds.”

A third person commented, “This man chose death.” A like-minded individual added, “I guess you never tasted a [uppercut] before, huh? Why you wanna die so young?”

Soja Boy took the warnings and jokes in stride. The “ZARA” singer responded to some of the commenters by posting several face with tears of joy emojis.

Usman “Soja Boy” Umar was introduced to many Americans after appearing on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” television franchise.

According to Screen Rant, Soja Boy had on-screen relationships with two women. He married Lisa “Babygirl” Hamme, 54, during the filming of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” season 4 in 2020.

Soja Boy started dating Kim Menzies, 54, during season 5 of “Before the 90 Days” in 2021. The couple eventually ended their engagement while appearing on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” in 2022.

“We don’t follow each other on social media,” Kim Menzies told Us Weekly in September 2024. “I think for him to move on and for me to move on, it’s just better to just cut it off.”

In addition to courting older women on reality TV, Soja Boy has also dropped several songs. He currently has 5,118 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Soja Boy has a very similar name to American hip-hop star Soulja Boy.

While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” radio show in 2020, Soulja Boy was asked about people confusing his African counterpart for him.

The “Crank That” hitmaker said, “That ain’t me. Maybe we gonna look into that. Maybe cause he’s from overseas or something. I don’t know how that got tangled up.”

Like Soja Boy and Soulja Boy, Miki Tyson is looking to break out in the music world. The 34-year-old singer used her dad’s Instagram co-sign to try and advance her recording career.

She reposted Mike Tyson’s Instagram post on her page with a caption that read, “Love Me Again out now… @miketyson approved.”

Miki Tyson is the oldest of Mike Tyson’s seven children by three women. Her mother is former model Kimberly Scarborough.

Meanwhile, Iron Mike is preparing to step back into the ring against 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Nov. 15. Fans have expressed concern about the upcoming fight, which will stream live on Netflix, because of Mike’s health and age.

“It’s hard to walk right now,’’ Mike Tyson told USA Today in Sept. after “The Hangover” cast member suffered an ulcer flareup on an American Airlines flight in May. “But two months from now, I’m going to be perfect.’’