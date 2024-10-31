‘He Just Shook His Head’: Hollywood Actress Reveals How Cringeworthy Attempt to Seduce Morgan Freeman Ended In Epic Fail 

Actress Shirley MacLaine tried — and failed — to shoot her shot with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

In her new book “The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime,” MacLaine, 90, shared a memory of when she tried to get the attention of Freeman, 87.

“I propositioned him,” she wrote in the book via People, “and he turned me down.”

In a separate interview with the publication, the “Steel Magnolias” actress doubled down on her claims when recalling the moment Freeman made it clear that he just wasn’t that into her.

“Oh, I really liked him right away,” she said. “I thought his acting was brilliant. I barely said anything, and he just shook his head. Isn’t that interesting?”

While Freeman has not publicly commented on the book revelation, fans were blown away by MacLaine’s candid confession.

“Ma’am, Morgan Freeman likes his women younger,” one fan commented on Facebook. Another user added, “Sounds like mr freeman…”

Freeman was married to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw from 1967 to 1979. He then found love with Myrna Colley-Lee and they were married from 1984 to 2010.

MacLaine, on the other hand, was in an open marriage with Steve Parker from 1954 to the time they split in 1982.

“No one understood it. We did,” she said during a 2016 Sirius XM town hall when describing her unconventional relationship. “He lived in Japan, basically. I lived in America working and this and that. We’d meet up, always great friends, traveled sometimes together.”

“I would say better to stay friends and we don’t have enough time to talk about the sexuality of all,” she continued. “I was very open about all of that and so was he.”

Throughout her Hollywood career, MacLaine was able to share the big screen with some handsome actors, including Jack Lemmon and Jack Nicholson.

But in her latest interview with People, the actress assured readers that she didn’t have a romantic interest with either of them, especially Nicholson, 87.

“He just made me laugh all the time,” she said of her 1983 “Terms of Endearment” co-star. “He was one of my favorite people. I don’t think he would’ve been my type to have an affair with anyway. I would laugh too much.”

Another co-star she wasn’t interested in pursuing was Peter Sellers from the 1979 film “Being There.” “Peter was [always] in his character,” she said, “so you never really got to meet him.”

After her marriage to Parker, who died in 2001 at age 79, MacLaine said she has no interest in marrying again because she believes there’s too much involved with marriage that is “confining.”

“I don’t believe [in the institution of marriage],” she said on a 2011 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show before acknowledging her nearly 30-year marriage. “But I was having all of these wonderful relationships. That’s a good marriage. That’s my kind of marriage. I loved the freedom, and so did he, but we were very, very good friends.”

“This is the confusion I think we all have about love,” she added. “You marry someone. You promise to love, honor, and hopefully not obey, but it’s probably still in the ceremony, and then years later, you find someone attractive.”

“The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime” is available now.