‘Upsetting’: Ohio Officer Caught on Video Punching a 16-Year-Old Three Times As He Protests Being Sent Back Through the School’s Metal Detector Multiple Times

A video released by Akron Public Schools in Ohio shows an Akron police officer hitting a 16-year-old student in the head at least three times while attempting to make an arrest, all in front of numerous students and staff members last week.

The officer, assigned as a resource officer at Firestone Community Learning Center, was placed on administrative duty while a use of force investigation is underway, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, citing a joint press conference held Monday by Mayor Shammas Malik and the deputy police chief.

Video shows officers punch teen three times. (Credit: WYKC Screengrab)

Regardless of the investigation’s outcome, the officer will not return to his role at the school at the request of the school district.

The student involved initially faced charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official duties, and trespassing. However, Malik revealed that city prosecutors dismissed those charges while the use-of-force investigation is underway.

Video of the Wednesday, Oct. 16, incident shows two Akron police officers overseeing students as they pass through metal detectors at Firestone that morning. A 16-year-old student is stopped multiple times and directed to walk back through the detectors, though it’s unclear why since the video has no sound.

When the student tries to push past the officers, they move to arrest him. As the student resists, both officers grab one of his arms, trying to restrain him by pulling them behind his back.

During the 30-second scuffle, the school’s resource officer strikes the student in the head with his right fist at least three times before the student is brought down to the ground. Afterward, he was led away in handcuffs.

The second officer was working an off-duty job at the time of the incident, meaning he was not on duty with the Akron Police Department, though he remains an active member of the force and continues his regular patrol duties.

Malik stated that while the student had a cellphone on him, no weapon was found. Akron Public Schools policy mandates that students place their phones in a locked pouch during the school day. Malik suggested that the student’s resistance might have been due to having the phone, though he could only speculate on the motive.

Malik explained that the investigation will undergo an internal review within the police department. The findings will then be submitted to the civilian oversight board, followed by a presentation to the chief of police for further evaluation.

“I want to stop and just note, I recognize that many people may not trust this process,” Malik said. “I want to affirm I take a fair and complete process very seriously.”

The video of the incident was not shown during the press conference; however, the school district emailed a link to the media afterward.

Malik called the situation “upsetting,” but noted that he didn’t know whether the student was seriously injured during the incident.

The district released a statement, saying the child involved was given a “medical evaluation.”

While the officer’s name has not been disclosed, the mayor stated that his personnel file could be accessed through public records, but the incident report was not available as of late Monday.

Superintendent Michael Robinson issued a statement shortly after the press conference, confirming that the district informed Firestone parents about the incident on the same day, also noting that the student resource officer should be held accountable.

“I want to be clear about our position: While we deeply value the protection our law enforcement officers provide to the District and the important work they do in building positive relationships and trust between our scholars and law enforcement through the SRO program, there must be accountability when incidents like this occur between an SRO and a student,” Robinson’s statement said.

“The safety and well-being of our scholars and staff remain my highest priority,” Robinson added. “We will continue to ensure support resources are available across our district for any scholar who needs assistance processing this incident.”

Days later the teen’s mother spoke to local outlet Signal Akron. “The fact that no one stood up for my son baffles me,” LaToya Smith-Robinson said.

“They immediately jump to ‘Tall, Black, dark-skinned man — he’s a threat,’” said Smith-Robinson who believed her 6-foot-2-inch-tall son was racially profiled.

Counselors were on scene after the incident to provide emotional support for students and staff who witnessed the incident.