‘This Mockery’: Kobe Bryant Fans Outraged Over Man Who Wore Plastic Costume Displaying His Crash Site Death

A man who arrived at a comics convention event in Hangzhou, China, arrived in a costume that appeared to mock the 2020 helicopter crash that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Fans of the NBA player are outraged after the unidentified individual wore what appeared to be a homemade plastic helicopter costume. The controversial ensemble also featured cardboard and bottles, while the male’s face was covered with a Bryant-themed mask and a replica of his legendary Los Angeles Lakers jersey and basketball shorts.

Pictures and videos of the man wearing the costume, who seemingly recreated some elements from the tragic event surfaced on social media, sparking considerable backlash.

Comic Con slammed for mocking tragic plane crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others with costume. (Photos: @Mr_JCE/X)

In some footage, the man can be seen lying on the ground and posing with fans for photos. Video of the display has since gone viral, prompting more outrage from around the basketball-loving world.

“They out of line and disrespectful for this mockery of Kobe,” one person wrote on X.

“Nothing is funny about any of the women, men, or children that lost their lives in that helicopter crash. I have nothing else to say that would be remotely positive regarding this.” another social media user pointed out.

🚨Tasteless! A man who attended a recent comic convention in China wore a Kobe Bryant helicopter crash costume to the event, which sparked a ton of outrage here in the States. The offensive ensemble used plastic bottles, cardboard, a No. 24 uniform, and a Kobe mask. pic.twitter.com/eMoWB5MqWc — John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) June 4, 2024

“This is so disgusting …,” added another person added. One individual pointed to racism, writing, “China’s Hatred for the Black community especially black men seriously needs to be looked at…vile country.”

“Tasteless!” read a fifth comment, “The offensive ensemble used plastic bottles, cardboard, a No. 24 uniform, and a Kobe mask.”

While some of the other attendees in the vicinity appeared to be straight-faced as the man moved throughout the convention, the general consensus of the audience is unknown. It is also unclear if event personnel asked the man to leave the event.

John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; as well as basketball coach Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan, also lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Basketball is a global sport, and Bryant was one of the most popular NBA players in China during his storied career.

Shortly after Bryant’s untimely death, the city of Guangzhou erected a statue in honor of the five-time NBA champion.