‘That’s Why I Don’t Like Oprah’: Elon Musk’s Hurricane Gesture Renews Backlash Against Oprah Winfrey Over People of Maui Fund 

Fin-tech mogul and MAGA-maniac Elon Musk is set to charge Hurricane Helene victims nearly $400 for Starlink internet, after initially promoting the service as free for disaster-impacted communities.

People online are calling him selfish and comparing him to another mogul, Oprah Winfrey, who receives repeated backlash for not using more of her own money to help native Hawaiians impacted by the wildfires in Maui in August 2023.

Many are playing the compare the billionaire game, comparing Elon Musk’s internet gouging scandal with Oprah Winfrey launching a crowd funding campaign for relief in Maui in 2023. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images and Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $262 billion, had announced that his satellite internet service would be available to assist in the recovery efforts following the devastating hurricane. However, the details suggest a different story.

Starlink’s initial offer of free internet service comes with a significant catch. While the announcement via the company’s social media platform promised a month of free internet to those impacted, the fine print reveals that users will still need to cover substantial costs for the equipment required to access the service.

“For those impacted by Hurricane Helene, or looking to support response and recovery efforts in affected areas, Starlink is now free for 30 days,” read the official post on X.

However, those affected by the storm quickly discovered that the necessary equipment, normally priced at $350, is still required, with a discounted price of $299 for disaster relief.

With additional fees for shipping and tax, the total price for accessing Starlink hovers around $400 — an expense many hurricane victims struggling to rebuild their lives may find difficult to afford, the Register reports.

This pricing strategy has drawn criticism to the billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, particularly as communities clean up after Hurricane Milton.

Many expressed their frustration over the hidden costs, seeing it as another example of wealthy individuals offering limited aid during disasters.

While Musk’s ventures are often lauded for their innovation, the decision to charge disaster victims for critical internet access is sparking backlash, as people compare Musk’s actions to other billionaires like Oprah Winfrey who have faced scrutiny for not doing more to help those in need during crises.

When someone posted, “Elon Musk is charging hurricane victims $400 for emergency internet service. In the time it took you to read that sentence, Elon Musk made $4000. Imagine being the richest man on the planet, and using your wealth and resources to exploit people in need instead of helping them.”

Another followed up, saying, “Kind of like Oprah asking people for donations for Maui? She could just write a check and fix almost everything. Instead, she wants Americans who are already struggling to fix it.”

Others jumped in the bash the media maven.

“And Oprah could have helped the ppl in Maui instead she donated 15 million to Kamala Harris,” another tweeted, repeating a debunked claim.

When a Musk parody account pretended that he was asked by the Biden administration and asked if he should ignore their request, someone replied, “No if you can help do so that’s why I don’t like Oprah (she has the means to help Maui but asked the American people to donate).”

The claim comes after protesters criticized the “Beloved” producer and star for only giving Maui residents two rounds of $1,200 in October 2023, while rumors spread that she donated millions to Kamala Harris’ campaign.

However, USA Today debunked this rumor, confirming that Winfrey hasn’t contributed to the Democratic nominee’s campaign and also reported that she donated over $25 million to the People of Maui Fund to support the crisis in the Hawaii community where she owns 1,000 acres of land— and suffered over 100 deaths and $5.5 billion worth of damage.

During the fall of 2023, the OWN proprietor and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced criticism after creating The People’s Fund of Maui, a wildfire recovery fund.

The OWN proprietor faced scrutiny from the Maui community even after she and Dwayne Johnson pledged an initial $10 million donation.

People pointed out that Winfrey owned property on the island that wasn’t damaged, and with her estimated $3 billion fortune, she could have donated more herself instead of asking the public to contribute. Critics noted the big difference between her wealth and the small amounts that most people could give.

Additionally, some locals felt that her real estate investments in Maui were driving up property prices, which added to their frustrations. This situation highlighted the gap between what celebrities donate and what the public expects from wealthy individuals.

While the Musk conversation bubbled online, X users asked, “Where’s the funding for the Maui victims?? If there is enough funding why is Dwayne Johnson and Oprah leading a go fund me. ? $750 for each victim laughable.”

Many on X have suggested that Musk has donated money to various Helene relief funds, while that cannot be easily verified, but what can be is his constant sharing of false statements about FEMA and the Biden administration in an effort to help Musk’s preferred 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

He tweeted on Oct. 4, “Yes, they are literally using YOUR tax dollars to import voters and disenfranchise you! It is happening right in front of your eyes. And FEMA used up its budget ferrying illegals into the country instead of saving American lives. Treason.”