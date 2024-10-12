‘Made Her Delete Her Account’: Ice Cube Fires Back at ‘Bald Headed’ Critic Threatening to Slap Him, Igniting Racist Online Attacks from His Fans

Ice Cube seems to be the only one having a good day after his clapback at an X troll sent the user into hiding.

The woman who identifies herself as Material Girl Cam on the social app, found out the hard way that heckling the West Coast rapper was a bold move that could result in unrelenting responses.

On Oct. 11, Cam tweeted that she had just “seen Cube funky a— at the airport” and “I’ll slap da s—t out u.”

Rapper Ice Cube checks internet troll who threatened to slap him. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Her remarks about the “Friday” entertainer appeared to be unprovoked and were not pre-dated by other posts bashing Cube. She likely never imagined that he would notice her posts either, but he did. The rapper wrote, “I would’ve snatched that German Shepard off yo bald headed a—…”

A fan was quick to comment, “‘No Vaseline’ for the modern era.” Another said, “Cube with Shannon Sharpe energy,” after peeping his response.

Retired NFL star and “Club Shay Shay” proprietor Shannon Sharpe faced backlash in September when he rebutted critics’ accusing him of being anti-Black after he praised Caitlin Clark for generating renewed excitement around the WNBA.

I would’ve snatched that German Shepard off yo bald headed ass… https://t.co/s9EgxPn9yH — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 11, 2024

He too, made a comment about a woman’s hair.

“Why are you one my page? Don’t you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe,” Sharpe told a user who called him out for pridefully standing by his remarks.

Several other comments reacting to Cube’s tweet cruelly picked apart Cam with racially motivated jabs. “Fake hair, fake, lashes, and painted face. What is she hiding?”

Another said, “These wig wearing black Hyenas keep proving why they are distasteful,” a user wrote.

Why are you one my page? Don’t you have another horse 2 rob of his hair? Stop trying 2 kill my vibe. https://t.co/E4LBtGp8oJ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2024

More than a few noted, “Cube choosing violence today.”

Although one onlooker who disapproved of the digital beatdown that woman was receiving implied that the “Ride Along” actor made a poor decision to ignite the flood of digital attacks. The individual sarcastically wrote, “Openly threatening violence against a woman. Shocked! SHOCKED I TELL YOU!”

As Cam’s tweets gained more and more attention, she deleted the posts and restricted public access to her profile. Two people who noticed said, “Yooo! He really made her delete her account” and “Why would anyone trash talk ice cube of all people.”

Before locking things down though, she fired off one more tweet saying that it was “nuts” that people were reporting her page over “Craig from Friday.”

In one last effort to maintain her anonymity, she deleted the account in its entirety.