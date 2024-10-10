‘He’s Not Wasting Precious Time’: 94-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Sparks Controversy After Finding New Love Months After the Sudden Death of His Ex

It seems that four-time Oscar winning actor Clint Eastwood is finding some support as he copes with the loss of his long-term girlfriend, Christina Sandera, who passed away from a heart attack at the age of 61.

Just months after her unexpected death in July, the Hollywood icon, best known for his role in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” appears to be dating again.

Actor Clint Eastwood reportedly has a new girlfriend months after burying his longtime ex, Christina Sandera. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Eastwood was recently seen with an apparent new love interest at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel, California, where he once served as mayor, according to RadarOnline. Interestingly, the 94-year-old actor had met Sandera at this very ranch-style hotel as a hostess.

The publication reported its purported source said, “To most people, dating again after such a loss would be surprising, but Eastwood is 94 and knows he has to enjoy life to the fullest.”

People close to the actor had hoped he would realize “Christina wasn’t his whole way of life,” and said that they hoped that he didn’t “become even more of a recluse than he already is.”

They noted how Eastwood’s began to age over the last few years and his appearance is starting to deteriorate.

“He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle,” the insider said.

Just a casual 33-year age difference — Ron (@SummedUpwithRon) July 19, 2024

If rumors of him dating again are true, this new person may be exactly what the “Dirty Harry” actor needs to get back in the groove again — setting himself to enjoy the rest of his days with a loving companion. Insiders claim he’s already introduced his new love interest to his “inner circle.”

While the legendary actor, who has spent 65 years in Hollywood, is moving on, public opinion is mixed on Instagram.

Some support his decision, with comments like, “He’s 94, no time to wait,” and “Well yeah, he’s the GOAT… he’s not wasting precious time.”

Another joked, “Guy’s a sleep away from death, he should get it when he can.”

One person celebrated his decision, saying, “Good for him. Life is too short, have fun.”

Others, however, were less approving.

Comments ranged from, “No respect,” and “Sounds like a man,” accompanied by eye-rolling emojis, to someone asking, “I wonder if he robbed the cradle.”

Someone else noted, “Some woman has to take care of him one way or another. He’s a old baby.”

Despite not making a movie since 2021, Eastwood continues to make headlines. Beyond his love life, people are also interested in his former homes.

His old Carmel-by-the-Sea property, where he lived during the 1980s and 90s, recently sold for $18.55 million. The property, sold by Frederick O’Such, a retired investor who bought it from Eastwood in 1996 for $2.25 million, earned a 724.44% profit according to Realtor.com.

On the home front, Eastwood made news as his 27-year-old daughter Morgan, the youngest of his eight biological children (the eldest Laurie being older than his deceased ex), recently made him a grandfather again.

Morgan and her husband, Tanner Koopmans, shared a few photos of their two-week-old daughter on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 6, noting that the baby was healthy and settling in at home. She captioned the post, “Two weeks with our Cleo.”

The baby arrived just months after Morgan and Tanner got married at Eastwood’s hotel in June 2024. Their intimate wedding had 130 guests, including her seven siblings.

Sadly, their honeymoon phase was disrupted by Sandera’s death a little over a month later.

In tribute, Morgan posted a picture of Sandera at her wedding on Instagram. In the photo, Eastwood stands smiling beside his daughter, while Sandera poses next to the groom.

With Christina at Daughter Morgan's wedding, June 15th 2024… pic.twitter.com/3MUdhsYlll — Clint Eastwood (@EastwoodMalpaso) August 3, 2024

Morgan added the caption, “A devastating loss for our whole family. Thank you, Christina, for being a good partner to my dad. You will be greatly missed.”