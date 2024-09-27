‘Why Are You Yelling at Me?!’: Woman Blocking Semi Truck Plays Victim After Lashing Out at Frustrated Driver and Refusing to Move, Video Shows

A viral video on Reddit shows a woman firmly refusing to move her car to make room for a truck attempting to turn into the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

The clip, titled “31 Years of Driving Never Have I Ran Across Anyone This Disrespectful,” was posted on the r/ImTheMainCharacter subreddit on Wednesday.

The video shows a lengthy standoff between two drivers, one driving a white Toyota sedan and another operating a tractor-trailer that appears to be carrying deliveries for a grocery store.

A viral video shows a woman refusing to move her car after blocking a truck from making a turn, leading to a lengthy standoff. (Photos: TikTok/@the.pethericks)

The truck driver recorded his encounter with the female sedan driver and explained from behind the camera that he was trying to make a left turn into the lot when the sedan pulled up and blocked the area in the road that he needed to make a full turn.

“This woman is refusing to back up,” the truck driver narrates. “She came and pulled up right when I was making my turn. She refuses to back up.”

“Not sure what you want me to do, buddy,” the woman tells the truck driver.

The truck driver explained that if the woman would only make a right turn, he could fit his truck into the lane, but the woman stated that she needed to make a left turn.

“You can’t go out that exit right now,” the truck driver states.

“Because you’re blocking it illegally, shall I call the police?” the woman asks right before stating, “I’m not a f***ing Karen, and I don’t want to do that.”

“Well, you’re acting like one,” the truck driver countered.

“I’m not, honey, and don’t even f***ing go there with me,” the woman responds.

The trucker kindly points to several nearby parking spots the woman could park in temporarily while he moves his truck. Still, the woman refuses to stand down and maintains her argument that the semi is blocking the road illegally.

“You’re blocking the entire exit! If there were a fire right now, your f***ing company would be sued! Not me, you! Move!” the woman shouts.

“I can’t,” the trucker plainly states.

“Then I guess we’ll wait,” the woman says, bringing the situation to a stalemate.

Even though the woman requests the truck driver to back up so she can move, he politely tells her he can’t because there are children behind his truck.

As each driver waits for the other to yield, the video shows other drivers waiting behind the truck, walking up to the scene to see what’s causing the delay. Several people are also heard siding with the driver and requesting the woman to move her car.

One spectator tells the truck driver, “You’re in the right, man,” before speaking with the sedan driver and asking why she can’t move her car.

“Why are you all yelling at me?!” the woman asks.

After being confronted by a couple of bystanders, the woman finally yields and starts backing her car into one of the nearby parking spots, eliciting applause from a few onlookers.

However, in a surprise move, she drives her car right in front of the truck, effectively blocking it before finally pulling away from the scene while shouting at the truck driver.

The video drew thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments on Reddit. It was originally posted to TikTok in April.

“Oh no, I’m being asked to back up 2-3 car lengths and wait 15 seconds. Welp, I guess I’ll just argue with a guy trying to do his job for a half hour instead,” one Reddit user commented.

“If everyone is telling you that you’re wrong, yet you keep arguing otherwise, there might be something wrong with your logic and reasoning,” another person wrote.