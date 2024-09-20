What?!: Syrup Flies In Florida IHOP After Massive Brawl Breaks Out Over Racial Slur; Woman Accused of Punching 14-Year-Old

A large fight between multiple customers at an IHOP in Florida ended in the arrest of one woman who was charged with assaulting a teenager.

According to NBC6, the brawl broke out in June at an IHOP in North Miami Beach between several adults and children who were seen on several cellphone videos throwing syrup bottles at each other and trashing the restaurant.

The fight started after a confrontation between 34-year-old Precious Williams and a 14-year-old girl.

Precious Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse after a fight at a North Miami Beach IHOP. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/NBC 6)

Williams allegedly confronted the 14-year-old with accusations that the girl’s family was bad-mouthing her kids at the restaurant. This was after Williams’ son claimed he heard the teen’s family call them the N-word.

After the teen’s family denied the accusations, Williams reportedly lashed out and started attacking the teenager. This led to an all-out melee between both parties.

The cops were called to the restaurant, where they took Williams into police custody and charged her with child abuse.

While the teen claims Williams threw the first punch, Williams reversed those allegations, claiming the teenager pushed her first.

In court, Williams’ lawyer claimed a cellphone video corroborated his client’s version of events.

“The video shows somebody putting their hands on my client Mrs. Williams and then Mrs. Williams striking back,” attorney Matthew Goldkind said.

In one video that shows the moments before the fight, Williams is seen yelling at one of the customers when another person appears to lightly push Williams. That was the moment the 34-year-old started hitting the person she was yelling at.

State attorneys offered Williams a deal that would grant her one year of probation if she pleaded guilty. In that year, she would have to take anger management courses, a parenting course, and adhere to a no-drink order.

Williams rejected the plea bargain and opted to take her case to trial. A judge made her aware that if she’s convicted by a jury, she could face up to five years in prison.