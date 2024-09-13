‘I Don’t Wanna Hear that Black Crap!’: North Carolina Cop Lashes Out At Black Woman Seeking Help, Blames Her for Getting Harassed At County Fair, Video Shows

A video posted to social media shows a North Carolina deputy’s racially charged response to one Black woman’s harassment complaint.

The woman, who goes by Veleria Levy on TikTok, posted a video of her interaction with a Cabarrus County deputy at a community fair in Concord, North Carolina, after submitting a complaint about a verbal altercation with four people.

A Cabarrus County deputy speaks to a woman who is recording him at a North Carolina fair. (Photo: TikTok/ Veleria Levy)

Levy alleged she was at the fair canvassing for the Democratic Party when three men and a woman approached her and started talking about Donald Trump. The conversation reportedly escalated into a heated argument, and Levy reported it to the fair manager, who redirected her to a booth where the sheriff’s office was monitoring the event.

Both parties gave their accounts to the sheriff’s office, and deputies ultimately decided to order Levy and the four individuals to leave the fairgrounds for disrupting the event.

“So I’ve got your side, and I’ve got their side. So the only fair way to do it is, if there’s not a video, is to make both parties leave. Even though you paid for a booth, you also still have to abide by laws,” the deputy says in the video.

After Levy finds fault with the deputy’s decision, he says, “You’re giving attitude. I can see why they probably didn’t get along with you.”

“I’m not making them leave unless you leave with them because I wasn’t there,” the deputy adds.

“No, because I am standing up for myself. I’m Black, so I’m giving attitude,” Levy responds.

“I don’t wanna hear that Black crap,” the deputy says back, adding that one of the individuals who Levy was quarreling with was Black in an effort to undermine her argument.

He encourages her to take up the matter with the fair directors if she has a problem with his resolution to the conflict.

“I’m not making them leave unless you have a video because I didn’t come to you and tell you that you had to leave when they were saying you were cussing them,” the deputy states. “So all I’ve got is two people fighting in public and cussing each other in public, which is against the law.”

Levy also posted a brief clip of an argument she had with one of the individuals over who cursed at the other first.

Some people sympathized with Levy over the deputy’s response to her complaint. Others agreed with the deputy’s decision to penalize both parties.

“Giving attitude? Black crap? I’m sorry this happened to you. I’m worried,” one person wrote.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the sheriff’s decision. His word against your word. Sorry,” someone else commented.

“Unless they have proof, they don’t care. It doesn’t matter if it’s black or white people,” another comment said.