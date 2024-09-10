‘Discord and Chaos’: Missouri Man Who Left More Than a Dozen Hateful Voicemails for Black Judge with His Contact Details Sentenced to 11 Years In Prison

A Missouri man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of leaving threatening and racist voicemails for a Jackson County judge.

Michael Deblois, a 44-year-old white man, was convicted in July of tampering with a judicial officer and harassment motivated by discrimination.

The charges stemmed from a series of disturbing calls he made to Judge Kenneth R. Garrett III, using racial slurs and expressing grievances related to his housing situation and perceived “reverse discrimination.”

Michael Deblois (Photo: Jackson County Detention Center)

Between March 25 and 26, Deblois left over a dozen voice messages filled with profanity and vitriol.

“Hey, do you know what reverse discrimination is because I want you to know how Black people can do whatever the f— they want,” he said.

He specifically targeted Judge Garrett, calling him the N-word and making threats that included a threatening to get an”eye for an eye.”

In his messages, Deblois demanded a court hearing to address what he claimed was government corruption and a fraudulent homeowners association that had foreclosed on his home.

“I highly recommend somebody in the staff of the Honorable Judge [name redacted] gets their head out their f—ing a– and explain to me in plain f—ing English why I can’t get a f—ing hearing to expose the government corruption and fraudulent homeowners association that he foreclosed my home for,” Deblois reportedly said.

Despite the hateful content of his messages, Deblois made no effort to conceal his identity, leaving his full name and phone number.

“It’s not fun when people draw their own conclusion just outside the court of law. I’m not doing anything to a single member of your [expletive] staff that you didn’t do to me first. Eye for an eye, makes you wonder what I do have planned,” Deblois said on one recording.

In response to the threats, Garrett filed for a protective order, expressing fear for his safety and that of his family.

Deblois’s criminal history showed a prior conviction for violating an order of protection in Jackson County, for which he was sentenced to three years probation. This history of harassment, combined with the explicit threats in the recent voicemails, led to the severe charges against him.

During the trial, it was revealed that Deblois had not only used racial slurs but also threatened to follow court staff home, claiming he had been stalking the courthouse for two weeks. These actions were seen as direct attempts to intimidate and coerce the judicial system, undermining the rule of law.

Garrett addressed the court following the sentencing, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public trust in the legal system.

“Without confidence in our system of government, our republic will fail and chaos will ensue. Threats to public servants should not be tolerated, as they undermine and stifle government action,” Garrett said.

Garrett highlighted the need for citizens to express their grievances through legal channels rather than resorting to threats and violence.

“This is a sad state of affairs in today’s society for those who are attempting to do their job and serve the public. Instead of going through the proper channels to challenge a public servant’s decision, citizens are now bypassing this avenue for relief and proceed to threaten them with violence,” he said. “This behavior must stop for government to function properly, and we as citizens must begin to air our grievances with civility and humility instead of discord and chaos.”

Deblois now faces significant prison time, with potential fines of up to $10,000 for each charge.