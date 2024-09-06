‘Don’t Nobody Wanna See This S—t’: Family of Rich Homie Quan Outraged, Demand Privacy Amid Multiple Women Share Explicit Tribute Posts to the Late Rapper

News of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan’s passing rocked the world on Thursday, Sept. 5, with fans and peers alike flooding social media platforms with pictures and videos in remembrance of him.

The former “Rich Gang” artist reportedly was found lying unresponsive on his couch by his longtime girlfriend, Amber Williams, Thursday morning in his Atlanta home.

Fans and loved ones mourn the loss of late rapper Rich Homie Quan after he was found unresponsive in his home. (Photo: @richhomiequan/Instagram)

It has not been confirmed by medical examiners what the cause of death is, but multiple outlets have said it was a possible drug overdose. The news spread like wildfire online with thousands of people sharing heartfelt words and posts of the rapper, but some of the tributes dedicated to the 33-year-old are not sitting well with his family.

Texas rapper Erica Banks uploaded a carousel of footage of her and Rich Homie Quan spending some intimate time together. One video shows Quan kissing her on her face and neck while another shows him lying shirtless close to her. She also showed a clip of them on a video call together as well as a screenshot of a text where Quan allegedly confessed his feelings for Banks.

Initially, fans were the ones who went in on the 25-year-old “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star for what they believed was her trying to inappropriately seek attention and expose Quan’s apparent infidelity during a sensitive time.

Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend found him and this is what you have to say https://t.co/J5q36jcHgF — k (@lilhuntykara) September 6, 2024

The backlash seemingly became too much for Banks as she later decided to remove the post from her page. But the “Buss It” rapper was not the only woman who made a side-eyeing tribute to Quan.

Similar to Banks’ post, a woman who goes by the name of Light Bright uploaded a TikTok with several videos of herself and Quan on video calls, along with videos of them out together and a heartfelt text from him.

Fans also dragged this woman online, who later returned to TikTok in another post assuring angry fans that Quan was just a “great friend” whom she’s known since March. She met him on the show “20 versus one” dating show.

A fourth woman named Big Britt, wearing a purple wig, can be seen in videos posted on TikTok showing Quan in the studio and kissing on her neck. In one video clip, he refers to himself as the woman’s “boyfriend” while looking into the camera on a plane. She shared a separate video to confirm they had been dealing with each other since “March 18.”

One of Quan’s alleged family members caught wind of the messiness and opted to call out the blogs for exploiting the drama.

Without specifying how she was related to Quan, the woman responded to the Neighborhood Talk post saying, “Speaking as a FAMILY MEMBER! We are all hurting but for the BLOGS! To keep posting this bullsh!t ain’t making it no better…. He has a family at home kids and all don’t nobody wanna see this sh!t.”

The “Milk Marie” artist has four children, two of which are with Williams.

Since the news of his death, a resurfaced clip from Rich Homie Quan’s 2022 interview on “MY EXPERT OPINION” resurfaced where the “Type of Way” rapper opens up about his drug addiction.

The clip starts with Quan talking about how he went from being at the height of his career to a steep lowpoint after receiving a decrease in pay for shows and being prevented from dropping any music.

“Man I had a little dark cloud over my head – that probably was the lowest I was in my life because you got to think man I went from here to here fast,” he said.

Math Hoffa, the podcast host, later asked Quan if there were any “drugs involved” to which he said, “Oh, hell yea, man ,I was on molly everyday.” He continued, “I felt like I couldn’t do a show or a song without being on molly.”

Quan explained he was “on the road” when the substance abuse began because he had a hard time staying energized after doing shows back to back. That is, until a family member said, “Bruh, I got something to keep you up.” Quan confirmed that while the drug worked, he could feel himself changing. He said, “I’m bucking on my mama, I ain’t showing up to family events, I knew I was just lost in the sauce.”

He really knew there was a problem when he started putting up black curtains to keep out the sun, stating, “I was popping [the drug] before I brush my teeth bro. Like that’s how I started my day.” He later revealed he had gotten off of the drug, saying he hadn’t touched molly in five years in order to “get back to [himself.]”

The rapper would have turned 34 next month.