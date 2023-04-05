‘YOU TOO OLD FOR THIS INTERNET’: Roddy Ricch Says He Doesn’t Know Rich Homie Quan After He Was Called Out Over Missing Feature on DJ Drama’s Song

Rich Homie Quan is back with a public apology after he called out rapper Roddy Ricch for excluding him from DJ Drama’s song, “FMFU.”

“Just got off the phone with @roddyricch everything is smooth,” RHQ wrote, “we settled it like men and I want to apologize for my position at the moment and take this opportunity to show everyone that through conversations we can have solutions #RHQ.”

Rapper Rich Homie Quan apologizes to Roddy Ricch. (Photo: @richhomiequan/Instagram)

The 33-year-old’s apology came a few hours after the “War Baby” artist addressed Quan’s claims on Instagram Live that suggested Ricch had something to do with his verse not making DJ Drama’s final cut on his newly released album, “IM REALLY LIKE THAT.”

“@RICHHOMIEQUAN YOU TOO OLD FOR THIS INTERNET S–T BUT I AINT EVEN KNOW U WAS ON THE PHONE,” Ricch wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

“I SENT DRAMA THE HOOK AND LET THEM DO THE REST AINT NEVER BEEN NO N—A TO STOP NOBODY FROM EATING ESPECIALLY A N—A ION EVEN KNOW IM AROUND THO CHAMP.”

Roddy Ricch responds to Rich Homie Quan pic.twitter.com/gx80ftfQRB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 5, 2023

Confusion erupted after the “Type Of Way” rapper listened to the track and noticed that it featured Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, and Ricch, but not his verse. An offended Quan then went on IG live to discuss his displeasure with the song and began to aim at the 24-year-old.

“They say, ‘Well, Quan, you know I ain’t really trynna start no industry s–t, Roddy Ricch wanted you off the song.’ Man, I ain’t got no – I ain’t even met Roddy. I ain’t never met Roddy. I ain’t even know he felt some type of way about me,” Quan said.

Rich Homie Quan speaks after finding out Roddy Ricch had him removed from a song 👀 pic.twitter.com/LKFKgCZago — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) April 4, 2023

The Atlanta native then challenged his fellow peer to a “Verzuz” battle, suggesting that he would bet $10 million to Ricch’s $1 million that his catalog would beat the Compton native’s.

“You ain’t got nothing but that box s–t. Cause all that other s–t wack,” Quan said, “I bet you can’t f–k with me on your worst day boy.”

While the two men’s feud was short-lived, a few fans showed interest in a potential “Verzuz” between the rappers.

“Roddy Ricch features alone would clear Rich Homie Quan in a Verzuz”



“I FW RODDY BUT …… RHQ MOPPING THE FLOOR WITH RODDY RICCH IN A VERZUZ!! YALL FORGET WHO RICH HOMIE QUAN IS FRFR!!!”

Despite Quan’s former claims that Ricch doesn’t have any hits, his 2019 debut album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It featured his Grammy-nominated hit, “The Box.”

Nevertheless, Quan also has some memorable hits of his own. In 2014, the father of three had the summertime in the palm of his hand after he and Young Thug featured on Rich Gang’s popular hit “Lifestyle.” His other renowned songs are “Get TF out My Face,” “Flex,” and “Milk Marie.”