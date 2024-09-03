‘Baby Girl Got Catfished’: 19-Year-Old Black Girl Missing After Plans to Meet Older White Man She Met Online; Internet Sleuths Claim the Man’s Identity Is Fake 

Many people online are questioning the circumstances surrounding a young woman’s disappearance in Georgia after police say she traveled to the state from Texas to meet up with her boyfriend and went missing during her visit.

Henry County Police state that 19-year-old Dajza Shields traveled to Stockbridge, Georgia, to meet up with a man named Barrett Wagner, a white 34-year-old male who reportedly lives in Tennessee.

Dajza Shields, 19, (left) went missing after traveling to Georgia from Texas to meet with her boyfriend, Henry County police say. Authorities mistakenly posted a photo of content creator David Kash (right), initially believed to be a person of interest in the case, but commenters noted that there are many fake social pages using Kash’s photos, leading many to believe Shields was catfished. (Photos: Facebook/Henry County Police Department)

Authorities stated that she visited the area with plans to move to Tennessee with Wagner. On Aug. 21, she went to the Forest Road area to meet with Wagner, but he reportedly failed to pick her up. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

In Henry County Police’s initial post on Facebook about Shields’ disappearance, the department posted a picture of Shields and another photo of a man believed to be Wagner.

However, many people who saw the post recognized the man in the photo as David Kash, a content creator from Canada, which led many people to suspect that Shields’ case resulted from catfishing.

Although Kash operates official social accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch, numerous fake social pages were created using his name and likeness. Several fake Facebook accounts also use various locations to allege that Kash lives in different U.S. states.

Kash hasn’t posted a video to his official TikTok account since 2021, and his Instagram account has been set as a private account.

Hundreds of comments flooded the Henry County Police Department’s Facebook post, pointing out the identity error, and the department later deleted Kash’s photo, leaving only Shields’ photo in the post.

“Definitely catfished. There are like 30 pages with this guy’s pic,” one commenter wrote.

“Whoever she was talking to deceived her. That guy shown does videos, etc. So they used his photos for sure. I sincerely pray they find her safe,” someone else wrote.

Police say that Shields is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 1 in height, and 180 pounds. They also report that she has an altered mental state.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, and text tips, videos, or photos to 770-220-7009.