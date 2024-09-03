‘Guess You Paid Up’: Shaunie Henderson Blocks Social Media Noise as Husband Pastor Keion Henderson Returns to Home Pulpit After Begging Church Members to Donate $2,100 Each

Shaunie Henderson is taking proactive damage control measures after silencing that naysayers on social media as she and her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson, return to in-person services at The Lighthouse Church.

Keion sparked backlash and criticism after going viral with his appeals to his congregation. He asked “2,100 people to donate $2,100 each” to help rebuild the Houston-based church’s north campus, which suffered significant damage when Hurricane Beryl battered the city on July 8.

As contentious as the requests were, the donations came through, as the couple posted updates on their social media returning to the refurbished building. Keion previously stated that the building was insured but he said, “We can’t wait on the insurance company to that.”

Pastor Keion Henderson and First Lady Shaunie return to Lighthouse Church after repairing damage from Hurricane Beryl. (Photos: @iamshaunie/Instagram; @pastorkeion/Instagram)

On Saturday, Aug, 31, Shaunie posted an Instagram video of herself completing her “first lady” duties, placing towels on seats for the patrons and stating she was “ready to step in.”

While the video captioned, “I’m EXCITED TO SEE MY LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY TOMORROW!!!” was meant to welcome back the congregation, Henderson was not welcoming negative comments on her posts, which have been limited.

The creator and former star of VH1’s “Basketball Wives” attempt to limit fans’ engagement stems from her husband’s initial fundraising plea on Aug. 11. Keion accompanied his ask with videos and images of the damage to the church from a natural disaster.

Some fans who were able to comment on Shaunie’s post wondered how the church was able to open so quickly after the mass amount of damage and where the money came from.

“Wow they fixed that fast God is awesome,” said one person, while another added, “Guess you paid up,” assuming Shaunie used her funds.

A third bluntly asked, “Did you guys raise the four million dollars?”

As previously reported, Pastor Keion’s initial $4.4 million donation request was not only to fix the damage to the north campus building but to provide funding to “start anew and provide a larger house of faith.”

“God gave me a vision and he said we can do it in 21 days. I’m asking 2,100 people to give $2,100 in the next 21 days,” Keion said at the time.

He also revealed a dream he had about wanting to expand the church months prior. Neither party mentioned if or how much of the donations were used toward reopening the church on Sept. 1.

Basketball Wives Star Shaunie O’Neal’s husband PASTOR KEION HENDERSON IS ASKING $4 MILLION DOLLARS

TO REBUILD HIS CHURCH IN HOUSTON.. pic.twitter.com/IE4gmwc5ZI — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) August 12, 2024

Keion’s estimated net worth of $8 million and his wife Shaunie’s is of $35 million. The “Out of the Harbor” fund was quickly slammed on social media, gaining Keion the title of a “scam artist.”

In a video shared on the “My Husband is My Best Friend” YouTube channel, viewers commented on the pastor pandering for financial support.

A few suggested Shaunie’s ex-husband and father of her fix kids, Shaquille O’Neal, could be a funding source. One commentator wrote, “She has enough $ to pay for the damages. They should not have any problems, let her spend some of Shaq’s $.”

As social media continued to accuse her husband of being a “scammer,” Shaunie posted a video attempting to share some “positivity and self-love.”

Two days after his request in an Instagram video featuring her strolling through a backstage area, Shaunie shared the following quote: “You are not responsible for anyone’s distorted perception of you. Stand firm in your own truth and light.”

Pastor Henderson’s first live sermon at the Lighthouse Church on Sept. 1 was titled “Waiting On a Win.”